News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
BCCI Make a U-Turn, Calls Back Dumped Coaching Staff For England Test Tour
news

BCCI Make a U-Turn, Calls Back Dumped Coaching Staff For England Test Tour

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read

He had signed a contract extension till the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that India won.

BCCI Make a U-Turn, Calls Back Dumped Coaching Staff For England Test Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly reinstated T Dilip as India’s fielding coach ahead of the team’s Test tour of England. According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI decided to reappoint Dilip following their failed attempt at hiring a foreign fielding coach.

T Dilip returns to India coaching setup

“We have decided to reappoint Dilip for a year and he will be travelling with the Indian team for England. His contract so far is for one year,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

Dilip is someone who is synonymous with giving away fielding medals to the best fielder after each of India’s games in ICC tournaments. He had done so during India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in West Indies and USA last year. Among the current cricketers, T Dilip has worked with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

ALSO READ:

Dilip had joined the Indian team’s coaching staff in 2021 and was only relieved of his duties in April this year, along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Former head coach Rahul Dravid’s contract expired post the 2024 T20 World Cup but Dilip signed a contract extension till the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that India won.

India’s transitional phase in Tests

Team India are undergoing a transition in Tests with seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having retired from the longest format. This has, however, provided an opportunity for the likes of the returning Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran to make a mark in Tests.

The first of the five Tests between England and India will take place in Headingley, Leeds from June 20. Shubman Gill has been appointed India’s new Test captain whereas Rishabh Pant has been named his deputy for the England series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England vs India
India
T Dilip
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

'Spidey is back' - Sanjiv Goenka Leads Reactions to Rishabh Pant Century vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match

‘Spidey is back’ – Sanjiv Goenka Leads Reactions to Rishabh Pant Century vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match

10:28 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Key England Pacer Gus Atkinson Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series With Hamstring Injury, To Be Available for India Tests

Key England Pacer Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series With Hamstring Injury, To Be Available for India Tests

8:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
jitesh sharma review rcb vs lsg ipl 2025 nuwan thushara mitchell marsh

‘Kohli Was So….’: Fans React As RCB Waste Review In First Over Of IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

RCB lost a review in the first over the match itself
9:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
Josh Hazlewood Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025 

Josh Hazlewood Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025 

7:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play

Tim David Out of LSG vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Reveals Availability For Remainder of IPL 2025

Tim David is not playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last IPL 2025 league match against Lucknow Super Giants.
7:48 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Aiden Markram Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

Why Is Aiden Markram Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

7:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.