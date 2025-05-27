BCCI Make a U-Turn, Calls Back Dumped Coaching Staff For England Test Tour

He had signed a contract extension till the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that India won.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly reinstated T Dilip as India’s fielding coach ahead of the team’s Test tour of England. According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI decided to reappoint Dilip following their failed attempt at hiring a foreign fielding coach.

T Dilip returns to India coaching setup

“We have decided to reappoint Dilip for a year and he will be travelling with the Indian team for England. His contract so far is for one year,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

Dilip is someone who is synonymous with giving away fielding medals to the best fielder after each of India’s games in ICC tournaments. He had done so during India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in West Indies and USA last year. Among the current cricketers, T Dilip has worked with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Dilip had joined the Indian team’s coaching staff in 2021 and was only relieved of his duties in April this year, along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Former head coach Rahul Dravid’s contract expired post the 2024 T20 World Cup but Dilip signed a contract extension till the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that India won.

India’s transitional phase in Tests

Team India are undergoing a transition in Tests with seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having retired from the longest format. This has, however, provided an opportunity for the likes of the returning Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran to make a mark in Tests.

The first of the five Tests between England and India will take place in Headingley, Leeds from June 20. Shubman Gill has been appointed India’s new Test captain whereas Rishabh Pant has been named his deputy for the England series.

