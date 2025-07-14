News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Went To Some Pretty Dark Places…' - Ben Stokes Opens Up On His Lengthy Bowling Spells After Winning POTM In ENG vs IND 3rd Test
news

‘Went To Some Pretty Dark Places…’ – Ben Stokes Opens Up On His Lengthy Bowling Spells After Winning POTM In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 14, 2025
4 min read

Ben Stokes bowled 44 overs in the game and scalped five wickets.

'Went To Some Pretty Dark Places…' - Ben Stokes Opens Up On His Lengthy Bowling Spells After Winning POTM In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

July 14, Home of Cricket. A date that is etched in glory for the Englishmen. It was the same day that they lifted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019. And luck favored them again today, as they managed to beat India by a slender margin of 22 runs. The hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. They defended a tricky total of 193, thanks to skipper Ben Stokes. He bowled 24 overs in the second innings of the Test to dismantle India’s middle-order. India opened the last day needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand. But Jofra Archer soon sent Rishabh Pant back, and that is where the Indian collapse began. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj showed great resistance to stay with Rabindra Jadeja, but an unlucky dismissal cost India the game. 

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

188/3

Koln CC KNCC

73/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Koln CC by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

166/6

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

144/4

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Koln CC KNCC

89/8

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

92/9

Lenkerbeck Marl beat Koln CC by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

116/6

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

115/8

SC Krefeld Spartans beat Grey Caps Aachen by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

63/10

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

64/1

Lenkerbeck Marl beat Grey Caps Aachen by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

92/3

Navarang Club NVR

88/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

71/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

79/1

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

175/5

MI New York MINY

180/7

MI New York won by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

141/6

South Africa SA

142/5

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings

England captain Ben Stokes was awarded the Player of the Match. He was all smiles as he attended the press conference after the game. Stokes touched upon various topics, which included Joe Root’s form, Jofra Archer’s return, the last wicket, and most importantly, his bowling. The 34-year-old also spoke on the tensions between the two teams, which were on display in the latter parts of the Test. 

“I am not going to lie, I’m looking forward to lying on my bed for four days. I have taken myself to some pretty dark places. But if bowling your country to a Test match win does not get you excited, I don’t know what will”, the English skipper said.

ALSO READ:

Ben Stokes On His Bowling

The English skipper was superb with the ball in hand. He bowled a total of 44 overs in the match and picked up five wickets. Though he is not in his best form with the bat this series, he is making the ball talk by troubling the batters. Upon being asked about his bowling and the number of overs he had bowled, Stokes questioned the press about the last time he had bowled so many overs in a five-day game. He also mentioned that the hosts threw everything they had at the Indians. He said that tensions will be there in big series like these and that he is all in for it.

“When did I bowl 45 overs in a Test match? We threw a lot at their batting with the seam. It was great that Bashir was able to get the last wicket. In big series, there will be moments [tensions] like this. I am all for it”, said Stokes.

On Joe Root and The July 14 Connection 

One thing England have missed in the series so far is Joe Root’s heroics. He did get a century in the first innings of the Lord’s Test. But the batter has been dismissed cheaply a few times in the series. Upon being asked about Root’s century and the kind of form he is in, Stokes had no doubts in acknowledging that the former is the best batter in the world. He also spoke about the July 14 connection, which the hosts seem to be silently relishing at the Home of Cricket.

“Joe Root is the best batter in the world. In all conditions. We thought 190 was going to be tough to chase. Had that gut feeling [about July 14]. That’s why I opened the bowling with Jofra Archer, and he swung the game for us. Archer was seeing highlights of Ganguly waving his shirt. He thought that was the World Cup final. I told him no, the World Cup final we won”, Stokes concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
India
Joe Root
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Shoaib bashir ruled out of eng vs ind test series with finger injury

Big Blow As Lord’s Hero Is Ruled Out Of Rest Of ENG vs IND Test Series

England lead the series 2-1 after 22-run win at Lord's
11:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
rishabh pant run out lord eng vs ind 3rd test rishabh pant ben stokes

Ben Stokes, Shubman Gill Reflect On Game-Changing Run Out Of Rishabh Pant At Lord’s After Thrilling Day 5

Rishabh Pant registered scores of 74 and 9 at Lord's
10:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shubman Gill Gives Crucial Update on Rishabh Pant’s Availability for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Shubman Gill Gives Crucial Update on Rishabh Pant’s Availability for ENG vs IND 4th Test

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ravindra jadeja mohammed siraj ravi shastri eng vs ind 4th test lords

‘They Got It Wrong’ – Ravi Shastri Pinpoints The Stage India Lost The Lord’s Test On Day 5 vs England

9:53 pm
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj's Resolute Defiance Broken After Unlucky Roll Back Onto Stumps Off Shoaib Bashir As England Beat India 

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj’s Resolute Defiance Broken After Unlucky Roll Back Onto Stumps Off Shoaib Bashir As England Beat India 

10:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sunil Gavaskar Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘There’s No Way…’ – Former Indian Opener Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

He scored a gritty 39 in the second innings of the third Test.
10:07 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.