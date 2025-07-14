‘Went To Some Pretty Dark Places…’ – Ben Stokes Opens Up On His Lengthy Bowling Spells After Winning POTM In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Ben Stokes bowled 44 overs in the game and scalped five wickets.

July 14, Home of Cricket. A date that is etched in glory for the Englishmen. It was the same day that they lifted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019. And luck favored them again today, as they managed to beat India by a slender margin of 22 runs. The hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. They defended a tricky total of 193, thanks to skipper Ben Stokes. He bowled 24 overs in the second innings of the Test to dismantle India’s middle-order. India opened the last day needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand. But Jofra Archer soon sent Rishabh Pant back, and that is where the Indian collapse began. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj showed great resistance to stay with Rabindra Jadeja, but an unlucky dismissal cost India the game.

All matches (24) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 188/3 KNCC 73/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 166/6 SCK 144/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 KNCC 89/8 LEM 92/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 116/6 GCA 115/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA 63/10 LEM 64/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 LEM – VBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – GCA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 92/3 NVR 88/10 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 71/2 BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – HH – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC 79/1 RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – MECS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF 175/5 MINY 180/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM 141/6 SA 142/5 Fixtures Standings

England captain Ben Stokes was awarded the Player of the Match. He was all smiles as he attended the press conference after the game. Stokes touched upon various topics, which included Joe Root’s form, Jofra Archer’s return, the last wicket, and most importantly, his bowling. The 34-year-old also spoke on the tensions between the two teams, which were on display in the latter parts of the Test.

“I am not going to lie, I’m looking forward to lying on my bed for four days. I have taken myself to some pretty dark places. But if bowling your country to a Test match win does not get you excited, I don’t know what will”, the English skipper said.

ALSO READ:

Ben Stokes On His Bowling

The English skipper was superb with the ball in hand. He bowled a total of 44 overs in the match and picked up five wickets. Though he is not in his best form with the bat this series, he is making the ball talk by troubling the batters. Upon being asked about his bowling and the number of overs he had bowled, Stokes questioned the press about the last time he had bowled so many overs in a five-day game. He also mentioned that the hosts threw everything they had at the Indians. He said that tensions will be there in big series like these and that he is all in for it.

“When did I bowl 45 overs in a Test match? We threw a lot at their batting with the seam. It was great that Bashir was able to get the last wicket. In big series, there will be moments [tensions] like this. I am all for it”, said Stokes.

On Joe Root and The July 14 Connection

One thing England have missed in the series so far is Joe Root’s heroics. He did get a century in the first innings of the Lord’s Test. But the batter has been dismissed cheaply a few times in the series. Upon being asked about Root’s century and the kind of form he is in, Stokes had no doubts in acknowledging that the former is the best batter in the world. He also spoke about the July 14 connection, which the hosts seem to be silently relishing at the Home of Cricket.

“Joe Root is the best batter in the world. In all conditions. We thought 190 was going to be tough to chase. Had that gut feeling [about July 14]. That’s why I opened the bowling with Jofra Archer, and he swung the game for us. Archer was seeing highlights of Ganguly waving his shirt. He thought that was the World Cup final. I told him no, the World Cup final we won”, Stokes concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.