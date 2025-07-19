Benched In IPL 2025 By LSG, Youngster Turns Up in England To Make Strong Push For IPL 2026 Retention

Northamptonshire have won seven out of their 14 fixtures in the Vitality Blast 2025 so far.

Since the inception of multiple formats in the game, it has become extremely difficult to adapt to the changing needs of the formats. While ODI cricket still takes the middle seat, switching between Test cricket and the shortest format of the game might be a task. The demands of the game haven’t become any easier, and players have no option but to keep adapting to the changing needs of the game. South African youngster Matthew Breetzke seems to have aced the acclimatization battle. After representing South Africa in the Test series against Zimbabwe, the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) youngster has made a mark in the Vitality Blast 2025. Playing for Northamptonshire, his three recent performances include three fifties.

Northamptonshire played against Derbyshire on July 11. Breetzke opened the batting for his team and tonked a massive 93 off just 45 deliveries with a strike rate of over 200. They got to 237/4 in their 20 overs, winning the game by 13 runs. In the next game against the Birmingham Bears, Breetzke scored a valiant 85, this time in just 40 deliveries, as Northamptonshire secured the game by 64 runs. However, their most recent game against Durham came in a loss. Breetzke still managed to score a fifty in the first innings. Northamptonshire stood sixth in the North group of the tournament with seven victories in 14 games. The team will play their quarter-final against Surrey on September 3.

Matthew Breetzke Making Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention With LSG

The 26-year-old was picked by the Lucknow Supergiants in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025. However, the Protea opener had to sit out for almost all the matches in the season. He played just a solitary game in which he scored 14 runs and couldn’t create an impact. With all these performances in the Vitality Blast tournament, Breetzke is making a strong case for himself to be retained. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram opened the batting for LSG in IPL 2025, but with Breetzke among the ranks, the franchise might be tempted to retain him for the next season. The promising player has scored four fifties in his last five T20 appearances, and the LSG scouts might just be keeping close tabs on the Protea batter.

Breetzke has represented multiple T20 franchises over his brief career. In the Vitality Blast, he has played 24 games with 863 runs, at an average of a promising 37.52. The 26-year-old also possesses a healthy strike rate, which exceeds 150 in the Vitality Blast. He plays for LSG’s sister franchise in the SA20, Durban Supergiants (DSG). In 28 matches in the Protean league, he has amassed 658 runs with two fifty-plus scores. Moreover, Breetzke has also made an appearance in the Mzansi Super League, scoring 154 runs in eight innings with a fifty. ODIs have been his best format, though. The South African has played just two 50-over games, but has managed to score 233 runs in total, with a highest score of 150 against New Zealand.

