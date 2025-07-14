News
Shoaib bashir ruled out of eng vs ind test series with finger injury
news

Big Blow As Lord’s Hero Is Ruled Out Of Rest Of ENG vs IND Test Series

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 14, 2025
2 min read

England lead the series 2-1 after 22-run win at Lord's

Shoaib bashir ruled out of eng vs ind test series with finger injury

England on Monday sealed an absolutely-thrilling win at the Lord’s by beating India by a margin of just 22 runs during the final session of the final day.

Even though they had India on the ropes at 82/7 by the first hour of Day 5, Ravindra Jadeja’s defiant 61 not out and crucial partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy (13), Jasprit Bumrah (5) and Mohammed Siraj (4) took the match into the final session with India crawling towards the target.

Finger injury rules out Shoaib Bashir from remainder of ENG vs IND Test series

Jadeja had survived an LBW decision against him off Chris Woakes’ bowling while Siraj’s catch at short leg fell short of Ollie Pope. But good fortune and rotten luck shined bright on England and India respectively as Siraj’s straight-batted block off off-spinner Shoaib Bashir spun back onto the stumps and dislodged one bail.

ALSO READ:

Even though he set up the jubilant moment for England, Bashir will no longer be part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after suffering a injury to his non-bowling hand.

Bashir didn’t bowl in the second innings until after the Lunch break as he was seen fielding near the boundary with a bandaged left hand.

Meanwhile, India are also waiting on the availability of keeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the fourth Test at Old Trafford after he suffered a knock on his finger while keeping wickets in the first innings. Even though Pant batted in both innings and scored 74 and 9, Dhruv Jurel kept wickets as a substitute.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
Shoaib Bashir
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

