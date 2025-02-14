Big Blow for RCB; Star All-Rounder Likely To Be Ruled Out of Entire 2025 Season

It is now understood that the injury is being currently managed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a big blow with their star all-rounder Shreyanka Patil reportedly getting ruled out of the entire Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) season due to injury concerns. It is now understood that her injury is being currently managed.

Notably, Shreyanka appeared in videos shared by RCB ahead of the tournament but was absent from their playing XI in the WPL 2025 opener against Ash Gardner’s Gujarat Giants (GG) today (February 14) in Vadodara.

With her absence sparking speculation about her participation, the 22-year-old also took to social media with a post hinting that something might be amiss.

Heartbroken, but I will fly again. pic.twitter.com/et8VBYPO7q — Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) February 14, 2025

In Patil’s absence, all-rounder Sneh Rana has joined the RCB camp and has been with them for the last three to four days. For the unversed, Rana had gone unsold in the last WPL auction after being released by the Giants.

ALSO READ:

Shreyanka Patil won the Purple Cap last WPL season

Shreyanka won the Purple Cap in the previous WPL season, delivering a standout performance by claiming four wickets in the final against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, a finger injury sidelined her for a few matches.

She also suffered an injury during the Women’s Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, which ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament. Shreyanka made a comeback in the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE but was absent from India’s home series against Ireland and the West Indies. With the ODI World Cup approaching later this year, the talented off-spinner is racing against time to achieve full fitness.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.