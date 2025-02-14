News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
RCB Shreyanka Patil likely to be ruled out for WPL 2025
news
Last updated: February 14, 2025

Big Blow for RCB; Star All-Rounder Likely To Be Ruled Out of Entire 2025 Season

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It is now understood that the injury is being currently managed.

RCB Shreyanka Patil likely to be ruled out for WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a big blow with their star all-rounder Shreyanka Patil reportedly getting ruled out of the entire Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) season due to injury concerns. It is now understood that her injury is being currently managed.

Notably, Shreyanka appeared in videos shared by RCB ahead of the tournament but was absent from their playing XI in the WPL 2025 opener against Ash Gardner’s Gujarat Giants (GG) today (February 14) in Vadodara.

With her absence sparking speculation about her participation, the 22-year-old also took to social media with a post hinting that something might be amiss.

In Patil’s absence, all-rounder Sneh Rana has joined the RCB camp and has been with them for the last three to four days. For the unversed, Rana had gone unsold in the last WPL auction after being released by the Giants.

ALSO READ:

Shreyanka Patil won the Purple Cap last WPL season

Shreyanka won the Purple Cap in the previous WPL season, delivering a standout performance by claiming four wickets in the final against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, a finger injury sidelined her for a few matches.

She also suffered an injury during the Women’s Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, which ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament. Shreyanka made a comeback in the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE but was absent from India’s home series against Ireland and the West Indies. With the ODI World Cup approaching later this year, the talented off-spinner is racing against time to achieve full fitness.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shreyanka Patil
WPL 2025

Related posts

Karun Nair Reacts to Ajit Agarkar’s Comments After Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

‘Made It Very Clear’: India Star Reacts to Ajit Agarkar’s Comments After Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

He was overlooked by the Indian selectors while naming the squad for the ICC event.
7:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Champions Trophy 2025

No Place for India’s X-Factor Player, Star Batter Omitted As Suresh Raina Names Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

The 2013 Champions Trophy winner made a few interesting calls.
6:28 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former RCB bowler Wanindu Hasaranga to miss ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining a hamstring injury

Rajasthan Royals’ Spinner Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With 3 for 23 Against Australia

5:27 pm
Samarnath Soory

IPL-Like Player Ban in WPL? Former India Player Reveals BCCI’s Stance After Star Players Pull Out

The 47-year-old shed light on the possibility of the board attending to this matter. 
5:48 pm
Disha Asrani
brendon mccullum

‘Factually Incorrect’: Brendon McCullum Refutes Former Batter’s Claims On England’s Preparation For India Series

4:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals (DC) will be concerned about the form of their premium overseas batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, before IPL 2025.

Concerns Raise for Delhi Capitals (DC) Before IPL 2025! Star Batter Registers Another Low Score To Prolong His Slump

His latest failure came against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, where he could only assemble nine runs in as many balls before departing back to the pavilion.
3:33 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy