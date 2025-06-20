News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Bowlers Akash Raghuwanshi, Mangesh Yadav Stand Out As Gwalior Cheetahs Outplay Bhopal Leopards in MP T20 League 2025
news

Bowlers Akash Raghuwanshi, Mangesh Yadav Stand Out As Gwalior Cheetahs Outplay Bhopal Leopards in MP T20 League 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

This is Gwalior Cheetahs' third win of the MP T20 League 2025 season.

Bowlers Akash Raghuwanshi, Mangesh Yadav Stand Out As Gwalior Cheetahs Outplay Bhopal Leopards in MP T20 League 2025

Bowlers Akash Raghuwanshi and Mangesh Yadav starred for the Gwalior Cheetahs as they defeated Bhopal Leopards by 32 runs in a rain-curtailed match of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) in Gwalior on Friday.

How Gwalior Cheetahs defeated Bhopal Leopards

The start of the match was delayed by more than an hour due to rain and the game was eventually shortened to 12 overs a side. Gwalior Cheetahs won the toss and opted to bat first. They lost opener Suraj Yadav (1) in the very first over, but vital cameos from Parth Chaudhary (22 runs from eight balls) and Vikas Sharma (31 runs from 20 balls) gave Gwalior Cheetahs some hope again.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Skipper Parth Sahani scored 13 runs from nine balls, hitting a six during his knock. Gwalior Cheetahs were in a spot of bother at 76/4 in the seventh over following Parth Sahlani’s dismissal.

However, Rishabh Chauhan scored an unbeaten 40 runs from 20 balls, hitting one four and four sixes as he forged 41 runs with Mangesh Yadav (11) for the fifth wicket. The hosts eventually finished their innings with a score of 136/5.

ALSO READ:


Bhopal Leopards skipper Arshad Khan and Shivang Kumar picked two wickets each whereas Kamal Tripathi also collected a wicket. Bhopal Leopards never looked settled in their run-chasedespite a quickfire start.

They lost Shivang Kumar (12), Himanshu Shinde (4) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Aniket Verma (11), but still managed to post 52 runs in the powerplay that was reduced to four overs.

Yash Dubey (24 runs from 18 balls) and Goutam Raghuwanshi (25 runs from 11 balls) also got off to starts, but the Bhopal Leopards needed more than just cameos to boost their chances of chasing down 136 inside a dozen overs.

However Akash Raghuwanshi (4/18) and Mangesh Yadav (4/18) were too strong for Bhopal Leopards, who were all out for 106 in 11.2 overs.

Where the teams stand in MP T20 League 2025 points table

The Gwalior Cheetahs are in second place with seven points from six matches, with three wins, two losses and one no result. Bhopal Leopards, on the other hand, are in fifth place with five points from five matches, having just won one match. They have also lost just one match but three of their other matches have ended in washouts.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Akash Raghuwanshi
Bhopal Leopards
Cricket
Gwalior Cheetahs
Mangesh Yadav
MP T20 League
MP T20 League 2025
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Only the 3rd Instance! Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set Special Record on Day 1 of ENG vs IND First Test Match

Only the 3rd Instance! Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set Special Record on Day 1 of ENG vs IND First Test Match

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored centuries to give India an early advantage against England.
12:21 am
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Becomes 3rd Indian Player Other Than Virat Kohli To Make Test Ton From No.4 in Last 10 Years

Shubman Gill Becomes 3rd Indian Player Other Than Virat Kohli To Make Test Ton From No.4 in Last 10 Years

Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 110 at the time of writing this report.
11:04 pm
Vishnu PN
Ishan Kishan signs short term deal with Nottinghamshire

Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Follows Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Signs Short-Term Deal With Nottinghamshire

He made a century on his SRH debut.
9:46 pm
Aditya Ighe
Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes India Opening Records With Test Century in England in The ENG vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes India Opening Records With Test Century in England in The ENG vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved something special with his century against England on Friday.
8:36 pm
Vishnu PN
KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo appointed as Trinbago Knight Riders Head Coach CPL 2025

KKR Mentor Joins Trinbago Knight Riders As Head Coach Ahead Of CPL 2025

The CPL 2025 will begin on August 15.
7:29 pm
Aditya Ighe
'I Know A Former Batter Who...' - Sanjay Manjrekar Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli On Air During ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘I Know A Former Batter Who…’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli On Air During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from Tests in May, just a few days after former captain Rohit Sharma had also done so.
6:21 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.