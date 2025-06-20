Bowlers Akash Raghuwanshi, Mangesh Yadav Stand Out As Gwalior Cheetahs Outplay Bhopal Leopards in MP T20 League 2025

This is Gwalior Cheetahs' third win of the MP T20 League 2025 season.

Bowlers Akash Raghuwanshi and Mangesh Yadav starred for the Gwalior Cheetahs as they defeated Bhopal Leopards by 32 runs in a rain-curtailed match of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) in Gwalior on Friday.

How Gwalior Cheetahs defeated Bhopal Leopards

The start of the match was delayed by more than an hour due to rain and the game was eventually shortened to 12 overs a side. Gwalior Cheetahs won the toss and opted to bat first. They lost opener Suraj Yadav (1) in the very first over, but vital cameos from Parth Chaudhary (22 runs from eight balls) and Vikas Sharma (31 runs from 20 balls) gave Gwalior Cheetahs some hope again.

Skipper Parth Sahani scored 13 runs from nine balls, hitting a six during his knock. Gwalior Cheetahs were in a spot of bother at 76/4 in the seventh over following Parth Sahlani’s dismissal.

However, Rishabh Chauhan scored an unbeaten 40 runs from 20 balls, hitting one four and four sixes as he forged 41 runs with Mangesh Yadav (11) for the fifth wicket. The hosts eventually finished their innings with a score of 136/5.

Bhopal Leopards skipper Arshad Khan and Shivang Kumar picked two wickets each whereas Kamal Tripathi also collected a wicket. Bhopal Leopards never looked settled in their run-chasedespite a quickfire start.

They lost Shivang Kumar (12), Himanshu Shinde (4) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Aniket Verma (11), but still managed to post 52 runs in the powerplay that was reduced to four overs.

Yash Dubey (24 runs from 18 balls) and Goutam Raghuwanshi (25 runs from 11 balls) also got off to starts, but the Bhopal Leopards needed more than just cameos to boost their chances of chasing down 136 inside a dozen overs.

However Akash Raghuwanshi (4/18) and Mangesh Yadav (4/18) were too strong for Bhopal Leopards, who were all out for 106 in 11.2 overs.

Where the teams stand in MP T20 League 2025 points table

The Gwalior Cheetahs are in second place with seven points from six matches, with three wins, two losses and one no result. Bhopal Leopards, on the other hand, are in fifth place with five points from five matches, having just won one match. They have also lost just one match but three of their other matches have ended in washouts.

