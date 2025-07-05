News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

‘Bowlers Look Frazzled…’ – Former England Player Takes a Dig at Bazball in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read

England scored 407 runs in the first innings of the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

‘Score as many as you can, we will chase it down!’ Well, India set England a target of 371 in the first Test at Headingley. And they chased it without breaking a sweat. There’s something about Bazball which makes it interesting. Before every English series, the term automatically becomes the talk of the town. England, under Brendon McCullum have achieved a lot with Bazball. Winning 16 Tests out of 21 at home is no mean feat. But every story has two sides. Though England’s style of play has given them a lot of results and confidence, it might be taking something away. As on Day 4, the English bowlers have found themselves on the field on every single day of the Test match. Former Captain Nasser Hussain feels it has got something to do with England’s style of play.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

145/9

Pamir Legends PAL

103/10

Hindukush Strikers won by 42 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

141/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

160/5

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

97/6

Sofia Stars SOST

100/0

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

152/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

151/3

MUS Akademik Ravens won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

81/0

BSCU All Stars BSAS

77/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Netherlands NED

18/1

Jersey JER

160/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

83/1

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

25/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

70/4

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 18 runs (D/L) method

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

114/9

Malaysia Blues MB

166/7

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

172/6

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

80/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Germany GER

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Essex Women ESS-W

24/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

Nasser Hussain voiced clear concerns about England’s bowlers being effectively tired. This, in his opinion, is the negative side of Bazball. Hussain expressed that India played good cricket on the evening of Day 3, putting pressure on the Three Lions. The Indians were able to take advantage of the bowlers being tired after lack of rest. The former English skipper was very vocal about the topic in his interview with Sky Sports.

“India know they need to bowl England out. It is still a very good pitch. That is why they have been positive tonight (Day 3), which is the right approach. Also, they are taking advantage of tired bowlers. That is a negative thing about Bazball. These bowlers hardly get a rest for themselves”, Hussain said in the interview.

Jamie Smith and Harry Brook – The Bazball Way

After powering through with a mammoth 587, India has England reeling at 84/5. A fiery Mohammed Siraj sent both Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes packing on consecutive deliveries, to rock the hosts. Little did India know that this would be their only celebration for a long time on Day 3. White-ball skipper Harry Brook and Jamie Smith came together to stitch a monumental stand of 303 runs. England were just getting back into the game, when Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc. India ran through England’s tail and bagged a healthy lead of 180.

Hussain was also impressed with the way Brook and Smith played their knocks, and regarded Bazball as something which makes English cricket fun to watch. Speaking about the hosts looking tired as a result of being on the field too much, he also emphasized on the way England’s young wicketkeeper batted. The former skipper is impressed with the 24-year-old’s calmness and composure. He went on to score an unbeaten 184 to save his side from humiliation on Day 3.

ALSO READ:

“Watching this England team is just so much fun, long may it continue. One of the consequences of Bazball is that, the bowlers bowl on flat pitches so repeatedly that they’re coming in tired. They look tired and frazzled”, said Hussain. He continued praising Smith saying, “he didn’t look restless. It was Bazball with brains. Anyone who has watched Surrey and England will know that he’s a man of talent. More than his ability, I like his calmness and attitude. He looks like he is meant to be playing here”, said the former English skipper.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bazball
ENG vs IND
England
Harry Brook
India
Jamie Smith
Nasser Hussain
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

WCL 2025 India Champions

World Championship of Legends 2025 Squads: Full Team List For WCL T20 2025 Ft. Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, And Shahid Afridi

India Champions will return under the captaincy of WC 2011 hero to defend their title.
4:28 pm
Disha Asrani
The auction for the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 has seen several players getting sold at reasonable sums.

Kerala Cricket League 2025: Full List of Players Sold Including Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings Stars

More than 170 players registered for the auction.
4:10 pm
Darpan Jain
Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Pushes For IPL 2026 Auction Selection With T20 Blast Performance, Eligibility Remains In Horizon

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Pushes For IPL 2026 Auction Selection With T20 Blast Performance, Eligibility Remains In Horizon

The pacer recently expressed his desire to participate in the upcoming IPL edition.
2:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND 2nd Test Arshdeep Singh

‘I Believe in Myself and Jassi Bhai’ – Star India Pacer Updates Viral Mohammed Siraj Quote After Stunning Edgbaston Six-Fer

India lead by 244 runs at the end of Day 3.
1:56 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Sold For Whopping 26.8 Lakhs In Stunning New Deal for Kochi Blue Tigers

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Sold For Whopping 26.8 Lakhs In Stunning New Deal

He scored 285 runs in nine matches of the IPL 2025.
3:39 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former LSG speedster Matt Henry bowled another utility spell in the T20 Blast 2025 while playing for Somerset against Glamorgan.

Former LSG Pacer Continues Performing in T20 Blast 2025, Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Prospects

He picked up two wickets while conceding only 15 runs.
11:58 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.