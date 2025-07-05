‘Bowlers Look Frazzled…’ – Former England Player Takes a Dig at Bazball in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England scored 407 runs in the first innings of the second Test against India at Edgbaston.
‘Score as many as you can, we will chase it down!’ Well, India set England a target of 371 in the first Test at Headingley. And they chased it without breaking a sweat. There’s something about Bazball which makes it interesting. Before every English series, the term automatically becomes the talk of the town. England, under Brendon McCullum have achieved a lot with Bazball. Winning 16 Tests out of 21 at home is no mean feat. But every story has two sides. Though England’s style of play has given them a lot of results and confidence, it might be taking something away. As on Day 4, the English bowlers have found themselves on the field on every single day of the Test match. Former Captain Nasser Hussain feels it has got something to do with England’s style of play.
Nasser Hussain voiced clear concerns about England’s bowlers being effectively tired. This, in his opinion, is the negative side of Bazball. Hussain expressed that India played good cricket on the evening of Day 3, putting pressure on the Three Lions. The Indians were able to take advantage of the bowlers being tired after lack of rest. The former English skipper was very vocal about the topic in his interview with Sky Sports.
“India know they need to bowl England out. It is still a very good pitch. That is why they have been positive tonight (Day 3), which is the right approach. Also, they are taking advantage of tired bowlers. That is a negative thing about Bazball. These bowlers hardly get a rest for themselves”, Hussain said in the interview.
After powering through with a mammoth 587, India has England reeling at 84/5. A fiery Mohammed Siraj sent both Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes packing on consecutive deliveries, to rock the hosts. Little did India know that this would be their only celebration for a long time on Day 3. White-ball skipper Harry Brook and Jamie Smith came together to stitch a monumental stand of 303 runs. England were just getting back into the game, when Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc. India ran through England’s tail and bagged a healthy lead of 180.
Hussain was also impressed with the way Brook and Smith played their knocks, and regarded Bazball as something which makes English cricket fun to watch. Speaking about the hosts looking tired as a result of being on the field too much, he also emphasized on the way England’s young wicketkeeper batted. The former skipper is impressed with the 24-year-old’s calmness and composure. He went on to score an unbeaten 184 to save his side from humiliation on Day 3.
“Watching this England team is just so much fun, long may it continue. One of the consequences of Bazball is that, the bowlers bowl on flat pitches so repeatedly that they’re coming in tired. They look tired and frazzled”, said Hussain. He continued praising Smith saying, “he didn’t look restless. It was Bazball with brains. Anyone who has watched Surrey and England will know that he’s a man of talent. More than his ability, I like his calmness and attitude. He looks like he is meant to be playing here”, said the former English skipper.
