West Indies batter Brandon King was handed his maiden Test cap on Wednesday, ahead of the first Test match against Australia at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados. With his debut during the WI vs AUS Test, he has entered a unique list of records, alongside India’s Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

Ahead of his Test debut, King has played 115 International games across the ODI and T20 formats.

Men's cricketers with 100-plus international caps before Test debut*



🇮🇳 Rohit Sharma – 144

🇦🇺 Aaron Finch – 135

🇿🇼 Chamu Chibhabha – 126

🇮🇳 Suresh Raina – 116

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jason Roy – 116

🌴 Brandon King – 115



*excluding those who debuted before their team received Test status https://t.co/v4APyAb1LI — Rahul (@exceedingxpuns) June 25, 2025

More to follow…