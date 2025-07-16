News
Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has mirrored his batting technique with Virat Kohli, an Indian great.
news

Brian Lara Draws Parallels Between His and Virat Kohli Batting Techniques

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read

Lara had an elegant strokeplay.

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has mirrored his batting technique with Virat Kohli, an Indian great.

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has mirrored his batting technique with Virat Kohli, another giant and one of the finest Indian Test batters. Lara had an elegant strokeplay, and his ball-hitting ability against pace and spin was second to none.

While chatting on the Stick to Cricket Podcast, former England captain Michael Vaughan asked Lara whether he would play funky shots like reverse sweeps if he were to play today. The Caribbean batter replied that he didn’t feel the need for such strokes, giving the example of Kohli, who never plays such shots either.

“At the end of the day, I think I had enough shots to survive. And I look at guys like Virat Kohli, they don’t do much of that (reverse sweeps). So I think I would have been one of the players who would have, instead of playing a reverse sweep down to third man, would have hit them over extra cover.”

Despite not playing unconventional shots, Lara maintained a high strike rate of 60.51 in the longest format. Among all the batters with at least 9000 Test runs, he had the best strike rate, despite maintaining an average of 52.88 and scoring big centuries, double centuries, and even a 400 in his Test career.

Brian Lara had a better range than Virat Kohli in Test cricket

While the great Brian Lara has been kind enough to compare himself with Virat Kohli, he was better than the Indian batter in terms of range and strokeplay. His high backlift and nimble footwork enabled him to access off-side easily against pacers, while his wrists were magical enough to pierce any gap.

ALSO READ:

Even against spinners, Lara had the ability to get to the pitch of the ball and smother spin with his long reach, a feature that helped him immensely on spin-friendly decks. He was equally potent while hitting down the ground, a reason why he averaged a whopping 58.84, including four fifties and five centuries across 26 innings, in Asian Tests.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s limited range and chinks were well-documented, which exacerbated in the last few years and his average dropped massively. During his peak, he played some of the great knocks in Test cricket by overcoming those loopholes in his batting technique, which is a testament to his competitive nature and sheer willpower.

However, Lara was technically superior and didn’t have many glaring issues in his batting technique, unlike Kohli, whose weakness against deliveries outside off-stump and spin game was heavily exploited by bowlers in the later part of his career. Both were great batters and did exceptionally well in their careers, but technique-wise, Lara is miles ahead of Kohli, and the numbers confirm it.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Brian Lara
Michael Vaughan
Virat Kohli
West Indies
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot After Lord's Century, Scott Boland's Hattrick Propels Him to Career-Best Position in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot After Lord's Century, Scott Boland's Hattrick Propels Him to Career-Best Position in Latest ICC Test Rankings

3:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

3:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Madan Lal Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Former World Cup Winner Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this year in May after playing 123 matches and scoring 9230 runs.
3:19 pm
Sagar Paul
Punjab Kings Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction

These overseas players have had an average or below-par season for the franchise in the IPL 2025.
2:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
ENG W vs IND W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

ENG-W vs IND-W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

Previously, India Women's won the ODI series 3-0 against England Women's in 2022.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
'He's Got All The Power' - Former West Indies Captain Carl Hooper Slams Head Coach Daren Sammy for Humiliating 27 All-out Against Australia

‘He’s Got All The Power’ – Former West Indies Captain Slams Head Coach Daren Sammy for Humiliating 27 All-out Against Australia

The West Indies have managed to win only four home fixtures since 2019.
1:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
Anil Kumble Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

Former India Captain Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

So far in the six innings of this series, Karun Nair has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.
12:41 pm
Sagar Paul
