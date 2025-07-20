‘By No Means An Ideal Wicket…’ – Pakistan Head Coach Lashes Out Over Dhaka Pitch After BAN vs PAK 1st T20I Loss

Bangladesh won the first T20I by seven wickets.

Mike Hesson, the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has lashed out over the quality of the Dhaka pitch which was used in the first T20I between hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan. Hesson was dissatisfied about the way the pitch behaved. He expressed his disappointment over the same, in the press conference after the match. He said that the wicket used for the match was not of international standard. Hesson also stated that these kinds of pitches would not help a team succeed in their preparation. Pakistan could only post a total of 110 runs, batting first on the wicket.

For a head coach to turn up to press conferences and make statements like these usually gives one a lot of feedback about the type of wickets presented. The second T20I will be played at the same venue. Hence, it would be interesting to see if there is a change in the nature of the pitch presented then. However, with two major ICC events in the next few months, teams will be hoping to get good wickets. Their preparation would bank a lot on the type of pitches they receive. This will help them to get used to the conditions a lot quicker.

“This type of wicket is not of international standard. Playing on such pitches won’t help you improve. You have the Asia Cup ahead, and playing on surfaces like this won’t help you succeed on the big stage. Bangladesh may find success on these kinds of pitches, but this is by no means an ideal wicket. It is still no excuse for some of the decisions we made with the bat”, said Hesson after the game.

Watch what Hesson had to say in the press conference after the 1st T20I at Mirpur in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Lead 1-0 Amid Dhaka Pitch Controversy

The hosts won the toss and elected to field first. Fakhar Zaman started well for the visitors, but he was the only one who got going. He scored a steady 44 to help the Pakistanis get to 110. None of the others could make an impact and threw their wickets away to the hosts. Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi provided some resistance at the bottom to score 17 and 22 respectively. As a result, Pakistan could cross the three figure mark. Taskin Ahmed picked up three wickets conceding 22 runs. But the highlight for the Bangladesh bowlers was Mustafizur Rahman. The Delhi Capitals (DC) star picked up two wickets in his four overs. He gave away just six runs in his quota and bowled with an economy of 1.50.

It was all set for Bangladesh to chase 111 runs. That many runs has slowly become the target for the first 10 overs for many franchises across the globe. However, the hosts lost their first two wickets early. Parvez Emon and Towhid Hridoy stitched a crucial partnership to get the Tigers home. As for Pakistan, Salman Mirza was able to generate some impact with the ball. The left-arm pacer was able to scalp two wickets for 23 runs and gave hopes to the visitors. However, Faheem Ashraf was their most expensive bowler, giving away 29 runs in the three overs that he bowled.

