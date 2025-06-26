County Championship 2025 Latest Round Updates: England Hopeful Fails to Impress, India Stars Shine 

The latest round of the County Championship 2025 had several star players in action. Some hoping to put their name on the selectors’ radar while others trying to prove their fitness.

Four out five matches from division one ended in draws, with Surrey beating Worcestershire by nine wickets in the other one. In division two, Northants beat Middlesex by four wickets while the other three fixtures resulted in draws.

India stars Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma made their debut in the County Championship in this round. Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell were among the notable England players with all eyes on them. Here we take a look at key takeaways from this round of the County Championship 2025.

Jacob Bethell fails to make an impact in the County Championship 2025

Jacob Bethell was left out of the England playing XI for the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He needed a strong outing in the County Championship to force his way back but could not deliver.

In the clash against Somerset at Edgbaston, the Warwickshire star batted at number five, and returned with 20 & 12 in two innings. This wasn’t enough as Ollie Pope hit a century against India and Zak Crawley scored an important half century in the fourth innings. Incidentally, Edgbaston is the venue where the second England vs India Test will be played.

All matches (50) Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS Finland, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW 47/3 DID 46/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – ASA 6/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 APS – ALW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – ASA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – APS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 SRTS – RAMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT – SESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 MK-W 29/1 SSS-W 45/4 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 SRT-W 77/5 LSKT-W 3/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL 113/5 FCCG 112/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL 41/1 OCC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 VTV – OCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 FCCG – GHM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 GHM – VTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – THUB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – THN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – GUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – MB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 144/10 SFU 176/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 111/10 CAO 112/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES 116/6 ALSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 PYXI – AVECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 RNB – YUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Saint George Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 WIA – SLEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 NRK – DID – Fixtures Standings

India’s Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan dazzle on debut

Two India players, looking to push their case for Test selection, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan starred on their County Championship debut.

Playing for Hampshire, Varma scored a gritty century off 241 deliveries versus Essex after coming in to bat at 34 for 2. With this knock, he reminded the selectors of his calibre in the longer format. England’s Liam Dawson also scored a century in this innings, and added 134 runs for the fifth wicket with Varma.

Just in: County Championship updates.



– Tilak Varma has scored 100 runs vs Essex.

– Ishan Kishan scored 87 runs vs Yorkshire.



Both Indian batters having a good outing in county cricket. pic.twitter.com/g5bjvRyzWg — Inside out (@INSIDDE_OUT) June 24, 2025

Ishan Kishan, who has played two Tests for India, also had a solid outing for Nottinghamshire against Yorkshire. Batting at number six, Kishan smashed 87 off 98 deliveries.

ALSO READ:

Jofra Archer shows promising signs for England return

Jofra Archer played his first First-Class match after four years in the latest County Championship 2025 round. The star pacer has been plagued by elbow and back injuries for the past few years. Recently, he missed the ODI series against West Indies with a thumb injury.

Playing red-ball cricket after a long time, it was all about showing his body can handle the strain of bowling multiple spells in a day. He bowled 18 overs in the only innings against Durham, picking up 1 for 32.

Archer bowled eight maidens and looked in good rhythm. These were great signs as he could earn a recall for the second Test in Birmingham.

Rehan Ahmed continues to deliver strong returns

The 20-year-old Rehan Ahmed has been making rapid strides in his quest to become a proper all-rounder for England. He has been outstanding in the ongoing County Championship, batting at number three for Leicestershire.

Rehan brought up his third century of the season against Glamorgan and touched the 500-run tally. He struck 106 off 118 deliveries, showing he can keep up with the Bazball tempo if the opportunity comes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.