CSK Replace Rajasthan Royals Star At Sister Franchise in MLC 2025 For Underrated Proteas Fast Bowler

The Texas Super Kings will play their last game against the Seattle Orcas.
The Texas Super Kings (TSK) have qualified for the playoffs of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. With 12 points in nine games, they are sitting on the third spot of the points table. But their next game is extremely important for the Super Kings. And amidst all the thrill, they have a replacement on the horizon. The franchise has replaced Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Nandre Burger with another Protea pacer in Ottneil Baartman. This decision comes as the former is set to join the National side for their tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin soon. The only technical change that the franchise will undergo is that they will miss the services of a left-arm pace bowler. Burger had bagged eight wickets in six games this season.
Out of the nine games played till now, the team has registered six victories, losing out on just three occasions. The Super Kings started the season wonderfully, registering three wins in their first three matches. Their first loss came against the San Francisco Unicorns, which they lost by seven wickets. Just after that the team went through a second disappointment as well. But just as when things were getting out of hand, they managed to bounce back with three consecutive victories, sealing the playoffs spot. However, their most recent game against the Unicorns was a nail-biter which they lost by a margin of a solitary run.
A left-arm pacer not only adds value to the side, but also creates another angle to make matters difficult for the batter. Nandre Burger has showcased the knack of troubling batters upfront, especially with the new ball. The left-handed pacer hasn’t got much of an international exposure yet in his career. But has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a couple of occasions. He has just featured in two T20Is for the Proteas, and his economy is past the 12-run mark – a stat that he’ll be itching to improve shortly.
ALSO READ:
But Baartman’s inclusion will excite the Super Kings, especially at this stage of the league. The right-handed fast bowler has bagged 17 wickets in 12 T20I appearances. He is known for his accuracy and variations across various situations. Moreover, his economy just reads 7.43, something which is extremely impressive in the shortest format of the game. The Super Kings have not managed to win the league on both occasions and will be going for the title. Can the franchise replicate what they have done in the IPL, is what remains to be seen this season.
