News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

CSK Replace Rajasthan Royals Star At Sister Franchise in MLC 2025 For Underrated Proteas Fast Bowler

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read

The Texas Super Kings will play their last game against the Seattle Orcas.

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) have qualified for the playoffs of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. With 12 points in nine games, they are sitting on the third spot of the points table. But their next game is extremely important for the Super Kings. And amidst all the thrill, they have a replacement on the horizon. The franchise has replaced Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Nandre Burger with another Protea pacer in Ottneil Baartman. This decision comes as the former is set to join the National side for their tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin soon. The only technical change that the franchise will undergo is that they will miss the services of a left-arm pace bowler. Burger had bagged eight wickets in six games this season.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

145/9

Pamir Legends PAL

103/10

Hindukush Strikers won by 42 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

143/5

Mahipar Stars MPS

141/7

Maiwand Champions won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

174/8

Bangladesh BAN

248/10

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

97/6

Sofia Stars SOST

100/0

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

152/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

151/3

MUS Akademik Ravens won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

81/0

BSCU All Stars BSAS

77/9

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU All Stars by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

144/1

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

122/6

Sofia Stars beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

155/7

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

176/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Netherlands NED

161/3

Jersey JER

160/7

Netherlands beat Jersey by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Guernsey GUE

122/9

Italy ITA

18/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

187/3

India U19 INDU19

363/9

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

25/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

70/4

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 18 runs (D/L) method

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

114/9

Malaysia Blues MB

166/7

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

172/6

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

80/10

Malaysia Reds won by 92 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
England Women A ENGA-W

142/5

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

82/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Germany GER

145/5

Malawi ML

144/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

6/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Lancashire LAN

178/6

Derbyshire DER

28/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Lancashire Women LAN-W

55/2

Essex Women ESS-W

47/7

Lancashire Women beat Essex Women by 8 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

Out of the nine games played till now, the team has registered six victories, losing out on just three occasions. The Super Kings started the season wonderfully, registering three wins in their first three matches. Their first loss came against the San Francisco Unicorns, which they lost by seven wickets. Just after that the team went through a second disappointment as well. But just as when things were getting out of hand, they managed to bounce back with three consecutive victories, sealing the playoffs spot. However, their most recent game against the Unicorns was a nail-biter which they lost by a margin of a solitary run.

Rajasthan Royals Bowler Nandre Burger Replaced By Ottneil Baartman

A left-arm pacer not only adds value to the side, but also creates another angle to make matters difficult for the batter. Nandre Burger has showcased the knack of troubling batters upfront, especially with the new ball. The left-handed pacer hasn’t got much of an international exposure yet in his career. But has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a couple of occasions. He has just featured in two T20Is for the Proteas, and his economy is past the 12-run mark – a stat that he’ll be itching to improve shortly.

ALSO READ:

But Baartman’s inclusion will excite the Super Kings, especially at this stage of the league. The right-handed fast bowler has bagged 17 wickets in 12 T20I appearances. He is known for his accuracy and variations across various situations. Moreover, his economy just reads 7.43, something which is extremely impressive in the shortest format of the game. The Super Kings have not managed to win the league on both occasions and will be going for the title. Can the franchise replicate what they have done in the IPL, is what remains to be seen this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

MLC 2025
Nandre Burger
Ottneil Baartman
Texas Super Kings
TSK
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

India Set To Grant Harry Brook His Wish, England Batter Forced To Walk The Talk

Harry Brook amassed 158 off 234 balls in the first innings.
9:12 pm
Aditya Ighe
TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details

TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will clash for the TNPL 2025 title tomorrow.
9:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Asked To Stay Disciplined After World Record Hundred For India U19, Ravi Shastri Opens Up On Test Team Chances

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Asked To Stay Disciplined After World Record Hundred For India U19, Ravi Shastri Opens Up On Test Team Chances

Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently scored a record-breaking century for India Under-19 against England Under-19.
8:06 pm
Vishnu PN

Rishabh Pant Creates New Test Record, Goes Past Ben Stokes During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
7:57 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test Sunil Gavaskar

Shubman Gill Goes Past Legends, Breaks THIS Record in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill scored 269 runs in the first innings.
8:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
Nat Sciver Brunt ENG W vs IND W 3rd T20I ENG vs IND 2025 Tammy Beaumont

England Captain to Miss Remainder of Five-Match Series Against India, ECB Names Replacement

6:24 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.