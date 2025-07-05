CSK Replace Rajasthan Royals Star At Sister Franchise in MLC 2025 For Underrated Proteas Fast Bowler

The Texas Super Kings will play their last game against the Seattle Orcas.

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) have qualified for the playoffs of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. With 12 points in nine games, they are sitting on the third spot of the points table. But their next game is extremely important for the Super Kings. And amidst all the thrill, they have a replacement on the horizon. The franchise has replaced Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Nandre Burger with another Protea pacer in Ottneil Baartman. This decision comes as the former is set to join the National side for their tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin soon. The only technical change that the franchise will undergo is that they will miss the services of a left-arm pace bowler. Burger had bagged eight wickets in six games this season.

All matches (57) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 145/9 PAL 103/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 143/5 MPS 141/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 174/8 BAN 248/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 97/6 SOST 100/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 152/3 CCYMT 151/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 81/0 BSAS 77/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 144/1 BMP 122/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 155/7 MAR 176/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED 161/3 JER 160/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE 122/9 ITA 18/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 187/3 INDU19 363/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 25/4 INA-W 70/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 114/9 MB 166/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 172/6 THUO 80/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W 142/5 NZA-W 82/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER 145/5 ML 144/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB 6/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN 178/6 DER 28/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W 55/2 ESS-W 47/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

Out of the nine games played till now, the team has registered six victories, losing out on just three occasions. The Super Kings started the season wonderfully, registering three wins in their first three matches. Their first loss came against the San Francisco Unicorns, which they lost by seven wickets. Just after that the team went through a second disappointment as well. But just as when things were getting out of hand, they managed to bounce back with three consecutive victories, sealing the playoffs spot. However, their most recent game against the Unicorns was a nail-biter which they lost by a margin of a solitary run.

Rajasthan Royals Bowler Nandre Burger Replaced By Ottneil Baartman

A left-arm pacer not only adds value to the side, but also creates another angle to make matters difficult for the batter. Nandre Burger has showcased the knack of troubling batters upfront, especially with the new ball. The left-handed pacer hasn’t got much of an international exposure yet in his career. But has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a couple of occasions. He has just featured in two T20Is for the Proteas, and his economy is past the 12-run mark – a stat that he’ll be itching to improve shortly.

ALSO READ:

But Baartman’s inclusion will excite the Super Kings, especially at this stage of the league. The right-handed fast bowler has bagged 17 wickets in 12 T20I appearances. He is known for his accuracy and variations across various situations. Moreover, his economy just reads 7.43, something which is extremely impressive in the shortest format of the game. The Super Kings have not managed to win the league on both occasions and will be going for the title. Can the franchise replicate what they have done in the IPL, is what remains to be seen this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.