News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

‘The Last Thing You Want…’ – Why Mohammed Shami Missed Out From The India Test Squad for England Series

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

Mohammed Shami has not played a Test match for India sincethe WTC final against Australia in 2023.

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes that the absence of pacer Mohammed Shami from the India squad for the upcoming Test series against England is due to question marks over his fitness and his absence from red-ball cricket for a while. In an exclusive interview with CricXtasy, Dasgupta spoke of the Indian seamer.

Post the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, Mohammed Shami had been sidelined for 14 months because of an ankle injury. In November 2024 though, the Bengal pacer returned to competitive action in a Ranji Trophy during a match against Madhya Pradesh. He finished with figures of 4/54 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 3/102 in the second innings.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

After he recovered from his heel surgery however, Shami suffered a swelling on his knee during rehabilitation and a side strain eventually ruled him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia later in 2024. Mohammed Shami has not played a Test match for India since the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

Deep Dasgupta on Mohammed Shami’s fitness and injury concerns

“Definitely, yes. I think Shami is a quality bowler, but unfortunately, post his injury, he hasn’t played much red ball cricket. His fitness is still a question mark. The last thing you want is as good as he is, is somebody to break down in the middle of a Test match. Plus, can you think about what would happen if Bumrah and Shami are playing, and something happens to one of them?,” Deep Dasgupta told Cricxtasy during an exclusive interaction.

Mohammed Shami made his India return earlier this year in January during the third T20I against England in Rajkot. He also went onto play the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that India won, picking up nine wickets from five matches.

“So you’ve got to be really really careful, you can’t have too many of the same kind, as good as he is. If Shami is 85 percent fit, even if he is not 100 percent fit, definitely yes. But unfortunately, I don’t think he is, and that is what I have heard. So it’s a big, big gamble if you’re taking somebody you really can’t you know trust their fitness,” explained the 48-year-old.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Shami also turned up for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025. He, however, endured a subpar season, taking just six wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 11.23. Gujarat Titans qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs but lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
deep dasgupta
England vs India
India
Mohammed Shami
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Xavier Bartlett unleashed his batting prowess during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Pacer Stuns With Batting Expertise, Scores Maiden T20 Fifty To Win the Game in MLC 2025

It was a timely knock from the quick, who came as a saviour for the San Francisco Unicorns.
12:13 pm
Darpan Jain
Chennai Super Kings Star Noor Ahmad Flourishes in MLC 2025, Powers Franchise to Successive Wins

Chennai Super Kings Star Flourishes in MLC 2025, Powers Franchise to Successive Wins

He scalped 24 wickets in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
11:52 am
Sreejita Sen
The Indian team will start their WTC 2025-27 cycle by playing against England in five match Test series.

Which Teams Do India Play in The WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Full Home and Away Fixtures For Indian Cricket Team Under Shubman Gill

India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan, will kickstart their WTC cycle with a home series against South Africa in October 2025.
10:57 am
Ashish Satyam
Among news faces in Sri Lanka's squad is Tharindu Rathnayake, an ambidextrous bowler who is in line for a Test debut in the first match.

Not Kamindu Mendis, Sri Lanka Name Another Ambidextrous Spinner in Test Squad for Bangladesh Series of New WTC Cycle

Sri Lanka enter a transition with big names leaving the side.
10:44 am
Darpan Jain
Jitesh Sharma Recreates Famous IPL 2025 Ramp Shot

[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma Recreates Famous IPL 2025 Ramp Shot For RCB, Wins Vidarbha T20 Title With SIX

He ended the match with a six and helped NECO chase the target in just 17.5 overs.
9:38 am
Sagar Paul
aniket verma mp t20 league 2025 bundelkhand bulls vs bhopal leopards

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Young Recruit Carries His Impressive Run With The Bat, Shines In MP T20 League 2025

Chambal Ghariyals are currently top of the points table
1:02 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.