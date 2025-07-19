Discarded Mumbai Indians Star Hopeful He Will Play 2026 T20 World Cup

The senior player hasn't played international cricket since March 2024
Among active England players, Jonny Bairstow has the third highest number of Test appearances behind Joe Root (156) and Ben Stokes (114). The 36-year-old made his debut back in 2012 and played his 100th Test against India at Dharamsala in March last year.
However, that was the Yorkshire captain’s last international appearance for England as he was discarded for the white-ball formats for which he has gained reputation with 5,000 runs in ODIs and T20Is combined. He has been ignored for England’s T20Is since the semifinal against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
He was even ignored for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 during the auction in November last year but made his way to the Mumbai Indians side as a replacement in the playoffs stage and scored two crucial innings of 47 against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator and 38 against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2.
Even though he has been ignored by the national team across all formats, Bairstow has been among runs for his county side Yorkshire and remains hopeful that he will be called up to the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Bairstow had recently scored a scintillating 119 in 54 balls against Lancashire.
After their Champions Trophy 2025 debacle where they failed to go past the group stages, Jos Buttler stepped down as the captain which led to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) appointing Harry Brook as their new white-ball captain.
Bairstow said that he is sure that he fits in the role which the new skipper needs.
“I am still contracted. I haven’t heard too much from them, if anything, to be honest with you, but that’s the part and parcel of it. Brooky (Harry Brook) came out and said that he wanted certain type of players who can take down the best bowlers in the world, and I definitely fit that mould and have done for a long period of time,” Bairstow told Sky Sports.
England are currently playing a five-match Test series against India and will not play T20Is until the second week of September when they face South Africa in three matches at home.
In October, the Three Lions will play three more T20Is in Christchurch and Auckland when they tour New Zealand for a white-ball series.
