Disney Star sublicenses ICC Men’s events TV rights to rivals Zee for four years

In an interesting deal, the ZEE Entertainment network and Disney Star confirmed a strategic licensing agreement for exclusive TV rights of the ICC Men’s cricket tournaments for the next four years.

Disney Star will remain the exclusive home for streaming of all ICC tournaments through Disney+ Hotstar.

In one of its kind partnership, Disney + Hotstar has sublicensed the ICC Men's TV rights to the Zee Entertainment network, the rival broadcaster for the ICC Men’s broadcast for an undisclosed amount for a four-year period.

Disney Star, who had retained the rights to telecast International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments till 2027 for a $3 billion deal last week, will continue to be the exclusive home for streaming of all ICC tournaments through its digital platform - Disney+ Hotstar, while the ZEE network will broadcast all global cricket matches on its television channels.

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said: "This is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the Indian media & entertainment landscape, and this association with Disney Star reflects our sharp, strategic vision for the sports business in India. As a one-stop television destination for ICC men's cricket events until 2027, ZEE will leverage the strength of its network to offer a compelling experience for its viewers and a great return on investment for its advertisers. Long-term profitability and value-generation continue to be our areas of focus across the business, and we will always evaluate all the necessary steps that will enable us to make sports a compelling value proposition for the company."

K Madhavan, Country Manager & President, Disney Star, said: “By securing the IPL television broadcast rights for 2023-27 and now opting to retain only the digital rights for ICC tournaments for 2024-27, we have in place a balanced and robust cricket offering for our audiences across linear and digital. Over the years, Disney Star has strengthened the appeal of international cricket in India, enabling it to reach diverse age groups and cultural demographics across all parts of the country. As India’s leading media house, we will continue to do so with our strong portfolio of cricket properties across television and digital.”