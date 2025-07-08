‘Don’t Let Truth….’ – South Africa Coach Speaks About Wiaan Mulder’s Declaration And Missing Brian Lara’s 400* Record In ZIM vs SA 2nd Test

Mulder declared the innings when he had a great chance to shatter the rare record

In March of 2004, India witnessed history when Virender Sehwag scored the country’s first ever triple century in Tests at Multan against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the same innings, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was batting on 194 when stand-in skipper Rahul Dravid declared the innings at 675/5.

Even though India went on to win the match by an innings and 52 runs, the declaration gained infamy for its timing. Tendulkar, who kept mum about it then, criticised the decision heavily in his autobiography many years later.

Wiaan Mulder’s declaration in ZIM vs SA 2nd Test stirs controversy

On Monday, South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder was batting on 367 against Zimbabwe with his highest individual score in Tests within grasp. The Proteas bowlers were capable enough and had ample time to get Zimbabwe all out twice on a good Bulwayo pitch. Mulder, himself was the captain in the match and could’ve easily gone for Brian Lara’s 400 not out record.

But the all-rounder decided against all the expectations and declared the innings at 626/5.

While that was enough fodder for criticism, Mulder’s reason behind the declaration and letting Lara hold the record, kicked up an avalanche of ridicule.

ALSO READ:

Mulder had also revealed that he had discussed the decision with South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad.

On Tuesday after the Proteas won by an innings and 236 runs, Conrad replied to the criticism and stood in support of Mulder’s decision.

“I know there has been so much said about it. Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story. All I asked Wessie (Mulder) when he came up yesterday was what your thoughts are and he said to me, ‘I think we need to bowl.’ I said, ‘What about the record?’ He said ‘I’m fine, let’ s keep that for the greats,’” Conrad told reporters after the match.

South Africa seals 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe

“The declaration is one of those, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t you know. Nothing I say will change that, but yeah, this is all about Wiaan Mulder and what a performance for South Africa,” Conrad added.

Mulder became the first South African to score a Test triple ton and got himself in an exclusive club. Despite the controversy about his declaration, South Africa got the result they needed and wrapped up a 2-0 series victory.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.