Duleep Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament?

The Duleep Trophy 2026 is set to begin on August 23, with six teams competing. The tournament will have two playoff matches, two semi-finals, and then the final, which will be played on September 6. Let’s check out more about Duleep Trophy 2026 live streaming, fixtures, venues, and squads.

In the latest update, the Duleep Trophy 2026 final has been shifted from Bengaluru to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. That is the one change fans tracking Duleep Trophy 2026 fixtures need to note before the tournament starts.

When is Duleep Trophy 2026?

The Duleep Trophy 2026 will commence on August 23. Two matches will be played on the opening day, with East Zone taking on North East Zone and North Zone facing West Zone.

Event: Duleep Trophy 2026

Duleep Trophy 2026 Date: August 23, 2026 to September 6, 2026

August 23, 2026 to September 6, 2026 Venues: Bengaluru, Chennai

Bengaluru, Chennai Local start time: 9:30 AM IST

South Zone and Central Zone have already qualified for the semi-finals. Both sides enter directly at the last-four stage, which means their first outing of the tournament comes on August 30.

Where To Watch Duleep Trophy 2026 Live Streaming?

Here’s all the fans need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2026 live streaming details. Domestic first-class cricket does not always get a full broadcast window in India, so knowing where to watch Duleep Trophy games in advance helps.

How To Watch Duleep Trophy 2026 Live Streaming In India

Duleep Trophy 2026 live streaming platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar TV: Star Sports Network

That is the simplest answer to how to watch Duleep Trophy 2026 in India. The streaming rights sit with JioHotstar, while the Star Sports Network carries the television feed. Every match starts at 9:30 AM IST, so set your reminders early.

Fans outside India looking for where to watch Duleep Trophy 2026 should check regional listings, since coverage varies by market and is not confirmed across all territories.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Fixtures

Date Match Venue IST Aug 23 East Zone vs North East Zone, 1st Quarter-final Bengaluru 9:30 AM Aug 23 North Zone vs West Zone, 2nd Quarter-final Bengaluru 9:30 AM Aug 30 Central Zone vs TBC, 1st Semi-final Bengaluru 9:30 AM Aug 30 South Zone vs TBC, 2nd Semi-final Bengaluru 9:30 AM Sep 6 TBC vs TBC, Final Chennai 9:30 AM

The Duleep Trophy 2026 fixtures run across just five match days, with Bengaluru hosting everything until the final moves to Chennai.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Squads

The Duleep Trophy 2026 squads carry a mix of India regulars, IPL names, and domestic season performers.

North Zone Squad: Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni (Vice-captain), Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Nikhil Kashyap, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Sunil Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Arjun Sharma.

Central Zone Squad: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Rinku Singh (Vice-captain), Ayush Pandey, Saransh Jain, Aryan Pandey, Arshad Khan, Kunal Singh Rathod (Wicketkeeper), Aryan Juyal (Wicketkeeper), Zeeshan Ansari, Kunal Chandela, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute.

South Zone Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ricky Bhui (Vice-captain & Wicketkeeper), SK Rasheed, K Sai Teja, T Vijay, Abhinav Tejrana, K Himateja, T Thyagarajan, R Smaran, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, V Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh, N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Aman Khan.

East Zone Squad: Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-captain), Denish Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohd Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar.

West Zone Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Shams Mulani (Vice-captain), Atit Sheth, Shivalik Sharma, Jaymeet Patel, Urvil Patel (Wicketkeeper), Siddharth Desai, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Musheer Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Harvik Desai (Wicketkeeper), Jay Gohil.

North East Zone Squad: Jonathan Rongsen (Captain), Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam (Vice-captain), Techi Neri, Priyojit K, Ronald Meitei, Jotin Singh Pheiroijam, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Subhas (Wicketkeeper), Akash Kumar Choudhary, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalrempouia, Imliwati Lemtur, Vino G Zhimomi, Robin Limboo, Ashish Thapa (Wicketkeeper).

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