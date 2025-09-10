ENG vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs South Africa T20I Series in India?

The series will commence on September 10.

After claiming the away ODI series 1-2, South Africa will take on England in a three-match T20I series starting September 10. Let’s look into the ENG vs SA live streaming and telecast details in India.

The visitors would want to continue their smashing run of form to clinch yet another away series. On the other hand, Harry Brook and Co. would look to carry on their winning momentum in the 20-over series. England handed the heaviest ODI defeat to the Proteas in history (by margin of runs) during the last fixture.

This will be the first time these two sides clash in the format since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas had edged out the English team during the mega event by just seven runs. Notably, South Africa had also claimed a 1-2 win in their last T20I series in England in 2022. However, the hosts had sealed two back-to-back T20 series while visiting South Africa in February and November-December 2020.

With both teams coming in with good form, ENG vs SA 1st T20I is all set to be a thrilling clash.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming in India

The ENG vs SA live streaming of the T20I series in India will be available on SonyLiv and the FanCode App. Cricket fans can watch all three T20Is in real time through these digital platforms.

ENG vs SA T20I Live Telecast in India

For those preferring to watch on TV, the England vs South Africa T20I live telecast will be shown on the Sony Sports Network across India.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming in UK, South Africa, USA, and Rest of the World

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

UK : Sky Sports, Sky Go

: Sky Sports, Sky Go South Africa : SuperSport Network, DStv

: SuperSport Network, DStv USA : Willow TV

: Willow TV New Zealand: Sky Sports Now

England vs South Africa T20I 2025 Schedule

1st T20I : September 10 – Cardiff

: September 10 – Cardiff 2nd T20I : September 12 – Manchester

: September 12 – Manchester 3rd T20I: September 14 – Nottingham

The initial two matches will begin at 6:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The final fixture is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST).

England Squad

Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, and Luke Wood.

South Africa Squad

Aiden Markram (C), Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Donovan Ferreira, Senuran Muthusamy, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and Lizaad Williams.

