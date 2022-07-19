England vs South Africa 2022 Live Streaming Details for ODI, T20I and Test series : When and Where to watch ENG vs SA LIVE on TV in India, UK and South Africa, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

South Africa have arrived in UK for a tour of three ODIs, three T20Is and three Tests against the hosts.

South Africa's all-format visit is headlined by three World Test Championship matches.

The English summer is set to enter its final phase with the three lions hosting South Africa in an all-format series, encompassing late July to the middle of September.

The tour sees the Proteas making their first bilateral visit to the UK since 2017. The trip features three ODIs, three World Test Championship (WTC) matches and three T20Is, which would act integral to both teams' preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

After taking on New Zealand and India, England will enter a bout with the South Africans, who will be hoping to continue their impressive run for the year by once again punching above their weight in foreign conditions.

For the English, it will be an opportunity to fine-tune their white-ball game after losing the T20I and the ODI series to India and a chance to further strengthen their Test match game after their newfound resurgence.

South Africa tour of England 2022: Complete ENG vs SA series schedule - Dates, Time and Venues

1st ODI - July 19 - Durham - IST 5:30 PM

2nd ODI - July 22 - Manchester - IST 5:30 PM

3rd ODI - July 24 - Headingley - IST 3:30 PM

1st T20I - July 27 - Bristol - IST 11:00 PM

2nd T20I - July 28 - Cardiff - IST 11:00 PM

3rd T20I - July 31 - Southampton - IST 7:00 PM

1st Test - August 17-21 - Lord's - IST 3:30 PM

2nd Test - August 25-29 - Manchester - IST 3:30 PM

3rd Test - September 8-12 - The Oval - IST 3:30 PM

When and Where to watch England vs South Africa series 2022 LIVE on TV?

Indian viewers can enjoy the series on Sony Sports Network. Cricket fans in the UK will get to tune into the Proteas tour of England via Sky Sports, while those based in South Africa can watch the series on SuperSport.

England vs South Africa series 2022 Live Streaming details

Sony Liv, Sony's digital application, will be providing the live stream for the England vs South Africa series in India. Fans in UK can stream the fixtures on Sky Go app. South Africa-based fans will get to stream the series on the new SuperSport application.

England vs South Africa 2022 series: ENG vs SA complete squad lists

England T20Is - Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

South Africa T20Is - David Miller (c), Gerald Coetzee , Quinton de Kock , Reeza Hendricks , Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj , Aiden Markram , Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw , Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

England ODIs - Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey

South Africa ODIs - Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.

England Tests - TBA

South Africa Tests - Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman