ENG vs ZIM Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs Zimbabwe Test in India?
ENG vs ZIM Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs Zimbabwe Test in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 2 min read

England will face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Nottingham.

ENG vs ZIM Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs Zimbabwe Test in India?

England will face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Nottingham starting on May 22. This four-day red-ball match will kick off a long schedule for England in whites, followed by their upcoming home series against India starting June 20.

They will also tour Australia later this year for the Ashes series. This clash between England and Zimbabwe will also mark their first contest in over two decades. England captain Ben Stokes is all set to make a comeback after the hamstring injury ruled him out of the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Squads for England and Zimbabwe

England: Ben Stokes (C), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (WK), Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

Where will the ENG vs ZIM Test match take place?

This one-off Test match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England.

Where to watch ENG vs ZIM Live Telecast in India?

This Test match will be live telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch ENG vs ZIM Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can also watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode and SonyLiv app and website.

