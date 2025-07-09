News
England Announce Playing XI For the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Jofra Archer Set to Make Appearance After Four Years
news

England Announce Playing XI For the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Jofra Archer Set to Make Appearance After Four Years

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 9, 2025
3 min read

Jofra Archer's best figures in Tests read 6/45 which he registered in 2019.

England Announce Playing XI For the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Jofra Archer Set to Make Appearance After Four Years

England have declared their playing XI for the third Test against India, which will commence on July 10. The Test match will take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India registered a resounding victory in Birmingham last week. Speedster Jofra Archer is set to make a comeback into the Test team after four years and has been included in the playing XI. However, Gus Atkinson wasn’t included to play, and will be benched for the Test match. 

England pummelled India in the first Test at Headingley. The hosts chased down a target of 371 with absolute ease to deny India any chances of coming back into the game. India came back, but in the next game. After losing by five wickets in the first Test, Shubman Gill & Co. upped the ante to go full throttle in Birmingham. The skipper himself led from the front, scoring 430 runs in the Test. Akash Deep was India’s hero with the ball, as he bagged 10 wickets to send shivers down England’s spine. 

ALSO READ:

Jofra Archer In the Mix For Lord’s Test

England is expected to present a lively wicket at Lord’s. After India’s heroics at Edgbaston last week, the hosts are expected to spice it up by leaving some grass on the wicket. What will power their plans even more is the inclusion of Jofra Archer in the XI. The pacer has been in and out of the side for the past few years, citing reasons for injuries. However, after a four-year phase away from the highest level, he is expected to make a return in this Test. The 30-year-old can be ruthless with the ball and has fond memories of troubling batters at the same venue. He posed as a threat to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne both in the Ashes series. 

The English pacer has a tremendous record when it comes to Test matches. In 13 matches, he has scalped 42 wickets at an average of just under three. His best figures read 6/45, which was against Australia in 2019 in Leeds. But the only cause of concern for the pacer is that he last played a Test match in 2021. He made an appearance in the County championships a few days ago, and performed well, which has gotten him into the national side after almost half a decade. It will be extremely important to see how Archer fares in the Test against India. With a green top that is presented, the speedster could just be the key to England’s success.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Jofra Archer

ENG vs IND
England
India
Jofra Archer
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

