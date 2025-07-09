News
'Not a Number Three' - England Great Alastair Cook Apologises to Wiaan Mulder for His Statement During WTC Final 2025
news

‘Not a Number Three’ – England Great Apologises to Wiaan Mulder for His Statement During WTC Final 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 9, 2025
3 min read

He has scored 1,153 runs in 21 Test matches so far.

'Not a Number Three' - England Great Alastair Cook Apologises to Wiaan Mulder for His Statement During WTC Final 2025

One of the greatest England batters, Alastair Cook, has recently apologised to South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder following his statement on him during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final. Notably, the 27-year-old has recently notched up a remarkable 367 not-out, while batting at No.3, during the second away Test against Zimbabwe. He also led the side in this fixture after the stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj was sidelined due to a strain.

Alastair Cook’s Apology to Wiaan Mulder

During the ultimate red-ball clash between 2023-edition champions Australia and South Africa, the batter had opined that Mulder is not suitable for the No.3 position in Tests. The Proteas player also managed to score just 33 runs combined and scalped one wicket in the summit clash against Australia.

“When I was on that last Test match in the World Test Championship, I said he is not a number three. He is about to break the record. Fair play to him to say no,” said Cook on a Stick to Cricket podcast.

However, Temba Bavuma and Co. won the title by defeating the Aussies by five wickets. Following this historic victory, the Proteas visited Zimbabwe for a two-match Test tour and clean-swept the series with ease. Apart from scoring a triple-hundred, Mulder also bagged a three-wicket haul in the second fixture.

ALSO READ:

The former England batter has also shared his view on Mulder declaring at 626/5, with a chance to break the legendary West Indies batter, Brian Lara’s record, for the highest individual score in the format.

“I would have gone to 385, become the second highest, and then declared,” he added.

South Africa Wraps Up Zimbabwe Test Series 2-0

WTC title-winning skipper Bavuma missed the red-ball tour due to a left hamstring strain that he suffered during the championship final. However, youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch who have been enjoying a blazing form in the recent matches, provided a perfect start to the series with their 153 and 100 not-out, respectively.

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams also scored a brilliant 137, but a 147-run knock from Mulder and a fifer from Bosch in the second innings helped the Proteas to win the match by a huge 328 runs.

Coming into the second fixture, a mammoth knock from the South African skipper powered them to 626/5d. Pretorius and David Bedingham also contributed with their 78 and 82, respectively. Eventually, four-wicket hauls from Prenelan Subrayen and Bosch powered them to secure the match by an innings and 236 runs.

