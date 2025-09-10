England Head Into Crazy Schedule For Rest Of The Year Ahead Of Ashes 2025

England lost the recent three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Days after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the English players were seen taking part in The Hundred 2025. The Final of the 100-ball league was played on August 31, and England hosted South Africa for the ODI on September 2. The Englishmen playing in The Hundred had just a day off before taking the field in a completely different format.

The schedule was indicative of the fact that there was no time to rest. It also meant that the English squad did not attend a practice session with all the players before the start of the series. Just one of those occasions where being an all-format player must hurt.

England were battered in Leeds by seven wickets in the first ODI. The second contest at Lord’s was a nail-biter, but the hosts were left reeling within touching distance of a victory. However, they turned it around in the third and final ODI, with a 342-run victory over the Proteas. Though the series ended on a positive note, the England Cricket Board (ECB) will have to consider the possibility of a tight schedule leading to defeat in the first two games.

England’s schedule leading up to The Ashes later this year looks hectic on paper. And head coach Brendon McCullum knows what’s coming. He has made a couple of changes for the three-match T20I series starting September 10.

England On a Cricketing Spree

How much cricket is too much cricket? The Three Lions will go into the T20I series against South Africa without Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith. Both players have played a lot of cricket recently. To add to that, the two ODI openers, coupled with Harry Brook, have been present in each of the 15 matches played during the English summer to date. As a result, the head coach has asked them to rest to keep them up and running for a hectic winter. But with the T20 World Cup 2026 just six months away, both Duckett and Smith would miss two T20I series.

Changing between formats is tricky. Transitioning from the T20s to the 50-over format is what makes the challenge more awful. Players are used to throwing their bats in the shortest format, while ODIs require a different skill.

But this can be the exact reason why someone like Ben Duckett might be going through a lean patch. He started well in the third ODI in Southampton, but eventually fell.

England’s managing director, Rob Key, stated that the schedules would be eased in the coming days. However, the reality seems distant. To add to that, ECB chairman Richard Thompson acknowledged the issue. But he stated that it is unlikely to change within the ongoing broadcast rights cycle. The head coach also voiced his opinions on the matter.

“The scheduling isn’t ideal. That’s just the way it is and it’s not going to change, so we’re going to have to find ways to deal with it”, said McCullum in an interview.

How Brendon McCullum Is Creating Some Breathing Space

One of the obvious ways to not let the crammed schedules get to players is by having a better roster. And this is why McCullum has advised players like Duckett and Smith to take some time off. Baz spoke about his communication with the left-handed opener. He expressed that someone like Duckett is going to be extremely crucial for England’s chances in the next few months.

McCullum knows that going in with a bunch of just 11 players is never going to keep England competitive. While Duckett, Smith, and Brook are not in action, it will be a good chance for other players to showcase their skills. And one of those players would be Sam Curran. The all-rounder was pretty vocal about getting back in the English side, and this might be his chance.

The Road To The Ashes 2025

England will play white-ball cricket till early November, before their flight to Australia. They have a packed calendar with series against Ireland and New Zealand ahead of the red-ball series Down Under. Here’s a list of all the matches England will play ahead of The Ashes 2025, which begins on November 21 in Perth.

South Africa Tour Of England

1st T20I, Cardiff – September 10

2nd T20I, Manchester – September 12

3rd T20I, Nottingham – September 14

England Tour Of Ireland

1st T20I, Dublin – September 17

2nd T20I, Dublin – September 19

2nd T20I, Dublin – September 21

England Tour Of New Zealand

1st T20I, Christchurch – October 18

2nd T20I, Christchurch – October 20

3rd T20I, Auckland – October 23

1st ODI, Mount Maunganui – October 26

2nd ODI, Hamilton – October 29

3rd ODI, Wellington – November 1

