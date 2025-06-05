England Name Squad for 1st Test vs India; All-Rounder Makes Shock Return in Pace-Heavy Outfit

The all-rounder last played a Test for England in June 2022.

All-rounder Jamie Overton has returned to the England Test squad as their squad for the upcoming first Test against India was announced on Thursday.

Overton returns as England name pace-heavy squad

Jamie Overton has played his only Test for England during a match against New Zealand at Leeds in June 2022. The 31-year-old had sustained a broken finger on his right hand during the first ODI against West Indies on May 29, but the England medical team has been continuously assessing him.

The England squad for the first Test against India heavily relies on pacers that includes the likes of Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue. Gus Atkinson, however, is unavailable for selection because of a right hamstring injury.



“Surrey’s Gus Atkinson was unavailable for selection due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the recent Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge,” an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said. When will the England vs India Test series begin?

The first Test of the five-match series between England and India will take place at Leeds from June 20. That will be followed by Tests in Birmingham (July 2-6), Lord’s (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27) and Kennington Oval (July 31-August 4). India haven’t won a Test series in England since 2007 and will be hoping to end their 18-year wait.

This will be Shubman Gill’s first assignment as the new skipper of the Indian Test team. Shubman Gill has taken over as India Test captain following the retirement of Rohit Sharma earlier in May. Rohit Sharma’s long-time teammate Virat Kohli had also announced his retirement from Tests in May.



England Men’s Test Squad for First Test vs India

Ben Stokes (Durham) – Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

