England have been fined 10% of their match fees and docked two points for maintaining a slow over rate during the Lord’s Test.
England Penalised and Docked Points for Maintaining Slow Over Rate in Lord’s Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 16, 2025
1 min read
England have been fined 10% of their match fees and docked two points for maintaining a slow over rate during the Lord’s Test. They mostly bowled pacers in both innings and made several changes in the field after every ball, resulting in the slow completion of overs.

Hence, England have slipped from second to third spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Their points have decreased from 24 to 22, and the point percentage now stands at 61.11.

Sri Lanka have climbed to the second position now. Ben Stokes accepted the sanction, and no formal hearing was done.

More to follow…

