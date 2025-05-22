England Top-order Sound Warning Bells For India Ahead of Test Series With First in 101 Years

England's top three batters made history on Day 1 of the four-day Test against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

England’s top-order batters have sounded a timely warning to Team India ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series that starts from June 20.

England’s top three batters make history

On Thursday, England’s top three of Zak Crawley (124), Ben Duckett (140) and Ollie Pope (169) scored centuries for England on Day 1 of the one-off four-day Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

The last occasion of England’s top three batters scoring centuries each in a home Test was way back in 1924, which was 101 years ago. During the second Test against Lord’s that took place from June 28-July 1 in 1924, England’s top three of Jack Hobbs (211), Herbert Sutcliffe (122) and Frank Woodley (134) scored centuries.

Coming back to the one-off Test between England and Zimbabwe, the trio’s centuries powered the hosts to 498/3 at stumps on Day 1. Harry Brook (9*) was batting with Ollie Pope at the end. Joe Root scored 34 runs from 44 balls.

India set to begin new Test era in England

India will begin a new era in Test cricket when they take on England in a five-match Test series. Rohit Sharma, India’s regular Test skipper, announced his retirement from Tests earlier in May and his long-time teammate Virat Kohli followed suit a week later. India are in search of a new Test skipper with Shubman Gill reportedly the favourite to take over.

Headingley will host the first Test between England and India on June 20. That will be followed by Tests in Edgbaston (July 2-6), Lord’s (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27) and Kennington Oval (July 31-August 4).

