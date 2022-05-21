Where to watch England Women's T20 Cup Live? - Live Streaming Details, Fixtures, Squad, Teams, Match Timings, Venue and all you need to know

Live Streaming Details, Fixtures, squads and all you need to know about the England Women's T20 Cup

As many as 8 teams have participated in the competition with all of them divided in two groups of four each.

The newest edition of the England Women’s T20 Cup, popularly known as Charlotte Edwards Cup is currently in progress. As many as eight teams are fighting it out for the glory with 25 T20 matches taking place including the final to be played on June 11. The tournament commenced on May 14 and the league stage will go on till June 5.

The eight participating teams have divided into two groups of four each. Central Sparks, South East Stars, Sunrisers and Western Storm form Group A while Lightning, Northern Diamonds, North-West Thunder and Southern Vipers comprise Group B.

The top teams from both groups will qualify for the grand final of June 11. South East Stars have entered the tournament as the defending champions as they had defeated the Northern Diamonds in the title-clash last year. All of England’s top cricketers participate in the tournament which also helps the selector to find out new talented players who can be elevated to the higher level.

Here’s all you need to know about England Women’s T20 Cup.

Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming for England Women's T20 Cup will be available on the Official Youtube channels of respective County teams.

Teams

Group A - Central Sparks, South East Stars, Sunrisers, Western Storm

Group B - Lightning, Northern Diamonds, North-West Thunder, Southern Vipers

Schedule and Match Timings (in IST)

May 14, Saturday

Loughborough Lightning v Northern Diamonds, 7:00 PM

Western Storm v Central Sparks, 7:00 PM

Southern Vipers v Thunder, 7:00 PM

Sunrisers v South East Stars, 7:00 PM

May 18, Wednesday

Southern Vipers v Loughborough Lightning, 11:00 PM

South East Stars v Central Sparks, 8:30 PM

Thunder v Northern Diamonds, 6:00 PM

Sunrisers v Western Storm, 11:00 PM

May 21, Saturday

South East Stars v Western Storm, 3:30 PM

Central Sparks v Sunrisers, 7:00 PM

Northern Diamonds v Southern Vipers, 7:00 PM

Loughborough Lightning v Thunder, 7:00 PM

May 29, Sunday

Central Sparks v South East Stars, 10:30 PM

Northern Diamonds v Thunder, 3:30 PM

Western Storm v Sunrisers, 3:30 PM

Loughborough Lightning v Southern Vipers, 3:30 PM

June 1, Wednesday

Western Storm v South East Stars, 7:00 PM

Northern Diamonds v Loughborough Lightning, 6:45 PM

Sunrisers v Central Sparks, 7:00 PM

June 3, Friday

Thunder v Southern Vipers, 12:30 AM

Thunder v Loughborough Lightning, 7:00 PM

June 4, Saturday

Southern Vipers v Northern Diamonds, 7:00 PM

Central Sparks v Western Storm, 7:00 PM

June 5, Sunday

South East Stars v Sunrisers, 7:00 PM

June 11, Saturday

Final, 3:30 PM

England Women's T20 Cup Squads

Central Sparks

Eve Jones (c), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Milly Home, Amy Jones, Anisha Patel, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong, Ami Campbell, Abbey Freeborn, Steph Butler.

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce (c), Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Ella Claridge, Piepa Cleary, Bethan Ellis, Teresa Graves, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Beth Harmer, Lucy Higham, Katie Midwood, Sophie Munro, Alicia Presland, Josie Groves, Lenny Sims.

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (c), Katherine Brunt, Abi Glen, Leah Dobson, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Leigh Kasperek, Yvonne Graves.

South East Stars

Bryony Smith (c), Tash Farrant, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Dani Gregory, Alexa Stonehouse, Chloe Brewer, Claudie Cooper, Emma Jones, Eva Gray, Grace Gibbs, Kalea Moore, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Rhianna Southby, Ryana MacDonald-Gay.

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Chloe Hill, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Taylor, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt.

Sunrisers

Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Kate Coppack, Gaya Gole, Lissy MacLeod, Sonali Patel, Mia Rogers, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood.

Thunder

Ellie Threlkeld (c), Georgie Boyce, Nat Brown, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Shachi Pai, Sophia Turner, Laura Marshall, Seren Smale, Phoebe Graham.

Western Storm

Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey, Claire Nicholas, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Parfitt, Katie George, Niamh Holland, Mollie Robbins, Dani Gibson, Heather Knight, Sophia Smale, Alex Griffiths, Fi Morris, Nat Wraith.