Hailed as the pioneer of England's rise into a limited-overs force, their 2019 World Cup-winning skipper, Eoin Morgan played 248 ODIs with 7,701 runs with an average of 39.29 and SR of 91.16.

Eoin Morgan has bid farewell to all forms of cricket, the former England captain confirmed in a release issued on Monday (February 13).

The ex three lions middle-order better, who quit internationally last year, called it a day from all professional cricket following the end of the inaugural SA20 league in South Africa.

The stint with the Paarl Royals franchise turned out to be Morgan's last in domestic T20. The batter struggled to withstand the rigours of the job, having not been active player for past six months as he collected only 128 runs from his six innings.

Although the 36-year-old enjoyed a strike rate past 146, he averaged a measly 21.33. The poor-looking SA20 stats, however, belie Eoin Morgan's overall ability as he finishes with overall 7,780 runs in domestic T20s at a SR of 131.59 and a further 2,458 runs in T20Is for England at 136.17.

Eoin Morgan retires, set for broadcasting and coaching gigs

He couldn't crack Test cricket, averaging just over 30 across 16 Tests in a format he last played in 2012, but Morgan can be might proud of what he managed to achieve as England's Irish-born international, who is among the rare breed of cricketers to have represented two countries.

In an emotional statement, Morgan expressed a sense of gratitude to the game and indicated he is set for broadcasting and coaching duties in life after retirement. He was seen doing commentary work for Sky Sports through the back half of the English summer last year and at the men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After

much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has

given me so much over the years. From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment," Morgan wrote in his farewell message.

"As there are in every sportsperson’s career, there have been highs and lows, but my family

and friends have been by my side throughout it all. I would like to say a particularly special

thank you to my wife, Tara, my family and close friends who have supported me

unconditionally," he added

"I also must thank all my teammates, coaches, fans, and those behind the scenes who not only made me the player I became but have also made me the man I am today. Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever."

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having

said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional

cricket."

"Although I am calling time on my playing career, I will still be involved in the game, working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator

and pundit. I am sincerely looking forward to what the future holds."