Explained Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Not Avail DRS for Dubious LBW Call That Saw Him Fume at the Umpire
news

Explained: Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Not Avail DRS for Dubious LBW Call That Saw Him Fume at the Umpire

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 2 min read

Earlier in the innings, Dindigul had already used both their reviews while trying to review wide balls in the first over.

Ravichandran Ashwin looked very frustrated after getting out LBW in Dindigul Dragons’ (DD) Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT). Ashwin, who is leading the Dindigul side this season, came in to open the innings.

Ashwin Left Frustrated After Controversial LBW Call

But the move did not work well for the team, as he was dismissed for 18 runs by Tiruppur captain Sai Kishore. Ashwin felt the ball had pitched outside the leg stump and was clearly unhappy with the decision. He argued with the umpire on the field before walking off angrily and hitting his pads with the bat in frustration.

Earlier in the innings, Dindigul had already used both their reviews while trying to review wide balls in the first over. So, Ashwin could not review his LBW decision.

ALSO READ:

The experienced all rounder had a difficult IPL 2025 with Chennai Super Kings, taking just seven wickets in nine matches.

Dindigul Dragons Lose by Nine Wickets After Batting Collapse

Dindigul had a tough time with the bat and were all out for just 93 runs in 16.2 overs. Only three batters got into double figures, with Shivam scoring the most with 30 runs. Tiruppur bowled really well, with Esakkimuthu taking four wickets and Sai Kishore picking up two.

Chasing a low target, Tiruppur made it look easy. Their wicketkeeper batter Tushar Raheja scored an unbeaten 65, helping the team win by nine wickets with 49 balls left. It was a one sided game in the end.

After two matches in TNPL 2025, defending champions Dindigul Dragons have won one match and lost one.

