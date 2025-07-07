News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
MI New York MLC 2025
news

Mumbai Indians Sign West Indies Spinner For MLC 2025 Franchise As Replacement For Naveen-ul-Haq

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 7, 2025
3 min read

As of now, the West Indies-based player has played 39 T20Is, picking up 24 wickets with an economy of 7.54. He also made 272 runs at a strike rate of 136.7.

MI New York MLC 2025

West Indies spinner Fabian Allen has been roped in by MI New York for the remainder of MLC 2025. The left-arm spinner replaced Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who was ruled out of the season owing to injury. Before getting ruled out, the Afghan-based pacer played five matches, scalping eight wickets. Fabian is not a stranger to the Mumbai Indians’ family as he was a part of the team back during IPL 2022.

Allen, who is known for his electrifying presence on the field, is an amazing team man. His presence will bolster the MI New York squad who is standing at the fourth spot in the MLC 2025 points table.

Fabian Allen’s T20I Stats

As of now, the West Indies-based player has played 39 T20Is, picking up 24 wickets with an economy of 7.54. He also made 272 runs at a strike rate of 136.7.

“Crafty, effective, all-round powerhouse! Fabian Allen – the Jamaican left-arm spinner who doubles up as a solid finisher down the order – is a proven match-winner in the world of cricket.  He’s all set to join the MI New York squad and unleash his heroics in America!  He comes in as a mid-season replacement for Naveen-ul-Haq, who was unfortunately ruled out of the season owing to injury”, MI New York said in a statement.

How MI New York Managed To Reach MLC 2025 Playoffs

As of now, MI New York has won 10 matches where they won three and lost seven games. Fortunately, they managed to make it to the eliminator. Under the leadership of Glenn Maxwell, Washington Freedom ended at the top of the points table after securing a six-wicket win over MI New York.

ALSO READ:

But still, Nicholas Pooran-led MI New York managed to make it to the playoffs as they have a better net run rate (NRR) than Seattle Orcas, who have won three matches so far. 

MI New York vs Washington Freedom

During the first game of the day, MI New York skipper Pooran won the toss and decided to bat first in the 18-over affair. Kunwarjeet Singh starred with the bat, scoring 33 runs from 30 balls. Apart from him, nobody managed to stay in the middle as Maxwell struck thrice, whereas Glenn Phillips picked up two wickets in an over as MI New York managed to make 112/8. 

Live – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

76/7

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

148/10

Assam Women ASM-W

154/4

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

81/3

South Korea SK

80/10

Philippines beat South Korea by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

160/5

Philippines PHL

115/10

Indonesia beat Philippines by 45 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Greece Women GRC-W

116/9

Turkey Women TKW-W

118/7

Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 2 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Serbia Women SBA-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

26/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Greece Women GRC-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Liege Stallions LEST

Leuven Lions LEUL

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Ostend Tigers OSTG

156/5

Liege Stallions LEST

89/6

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Hasselt Titans HAST

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Scorchers Women SCO-W

108/4

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

25/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

117/10

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

46/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Germany GER

92/1

Tanzania TAN

135/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Iyanola Heritage IYH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings

In reply, Washington Freedom sustained two quick blows in the form of Mitchell Owen and Rachin Ravindra. Mark Chapman chipped in with an 18-ball 27 cameo. Andries Gous’ unbeaten 34-ball 46 led Washington Freedom to a comfortable six-wicket win with three overs to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Fabien allen
Major League Cricket 2025
MI New York
MLC 2025
Naveen Ul Haq
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

highest individual score in test wiaan mulder brian lara matthew hayden zim vs sa

Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket: Wiaan Mulder of South Africa Enters The List With Iconic Knock

3:33 pm
CX Staff Writer
Big Blow for Pakistan! Haris Rauf Doubtful for Bangladesh Series After Getting Ruled Out of MLC 2025 With Hamstring Injury

Big Blow for Pakistan! Star Pacer Doubtful for Bangladesh Series After Getting Ruled Out of MLC 2025 With Hamstring Injury

3:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'My Prediction is Still Alive...' - Former England Captain Makes Bold Statement After 2nd Test at Edgbaston

‘My Prediction is Still Alive…’ – Former England Captain Makes Bold Statement After 2nd Test at Edgbaston

England suffered a 336-run defeat against India in the second Test at Edgbaston.
3:19 pm
Amogh Bodas
Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan will play for Dubai Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Global Super League 2025.

Delhi Capitals Franchise Signs Bangladesh Legend For Global Super League 2025

He has replaced the South African Keshav Maharaj in the squad.
3:03 pm
Darpan Jain
wiaan mulder triple century joins hashim amla highest individual scores in test cricket for south africa

Wiaan Mulder Smashes Triple Century To Join Hashim Amla In Elite South Africa Test Record List

2:32 pm
CX Staff Writer
Shubman GIll Nasser Hussain Akash Deep ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025

After Criticising Shubman Gill In Leeds, Former England Captain Applauds His Captaincy Masterclass After Edgbaston Test

The Shubman GIll-led side recorded their first Test win at Edgbaston.
2:34 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.