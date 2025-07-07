Mumbai Indians Sign West Indies Spinner For MLC 2025 Franchise As Replacement For Naveen-ul-Haq

As of now, the West Indies-based player has played 39 T20Is, picking up 24 wickets with an economy of 7.54. He also made 272 runs at a strike rate of 136.7.
West Indies spinner Fabian Allen has been roped in by MI New York for the remainder of MLC 2025. The left-arm spinner replaced Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who was ruled out of the season owing to injury. Before getting ruled out, the Afghan-based pacer played five matches, scalping eight wickets. Fabian is not a stranger to the Mumbai Indians’ family as he was a part of the team back during IPL 2022.
Allen, who is known for his electrifying presence on the field, is an amazing team man. His presence will bolster the MI New York squad who is standing at the fourth spot in the MLC 2025 points table.
As of now, the West Indies-based player has played 39 T20Is, picking up 24 wickets with an economy of 7.54. He also made 272 runs at a strike rate of 136.7.
“Crafty, effective, all-round powerhouse! Fabian Allen – the Jamaican left-arm spinner who doubles up as a solid finisher down the order – is a proven match-winner in the world of cricket. He’s all set to join the MI New York squad and unleash his heroics in America! He comes in as a mid-season replacement for Naveen-ul-Haq, who was unfortunately ruled out of the season owing to injury”, MI New York said in a statement.
As of now, MI New York has won 10 matches where they won three and lost seven games. Fortunately, they managed to make it to the eliminator. Under the leadership of Glenn Maxwell, Washington Freedom ended at the top of the points table after securing a six-wicket win over MI New York.
But still, Nicholas Pooran-led MI New York managed to make it to the playoffs as they have a better net run rate (NRR) than Seattle Orcas, who have won three matches so far.
During the first game of the day, MI New York skipper Pooran won the toss and decided to bat first in the 18-over affair. Kunwarjeet Singh starred with the bat, scoring 33 runs from 30 balls. Apart from him, nobody managed to stay in the middle as Maxwell struck thrice, whereas Glenn Phillips picked up two wickets in an over as MI New York managed to make 112/8.
Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 6 wickets
Philippines beat South Korea by 7 wickets
Indonesia beat Philippines by 45 runs
Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 2 runs
Match abandoned due to rain
In reply, Washington Freedom sustained two quick blows in the form of Mitchell Owen and Rachin Ravindra. Mark Chapman chipped in with an 18-ball 27 cameo. Andries Gous’ unbeaten 34-ball 46 led Washington Freedom to a comfortable six-wicket win with three overs to spare.
