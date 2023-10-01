"Even as a Pakistani I feel bad.." Fans react to Chahal's statement after WC snub

X's fan base expressed empathy for Yuzvendra Chahal, especially as he didn't play even a single game of the 2021 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cup.

The news of veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal not making it to the World Cup 2023 roster has left many fans disheartened. Chahal failed to secure a spot in the preliminary squad, finding himself ranked below Ravichandran Ashwin in the selection hierarchy. In an interview with Wisden.com, Chahal shared his perspective while acknowledging the intricacies of the selection process.

"I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it’s a World Cup, where you can’t take 17 or 18. I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups (laughs)."

He emphasized that his primary focus remains on delivering his best whenever the opportunity arises.

X's fan base expressed empathy for Yuzvendra Chahal, especially considering his absence from any matches in both the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup editions. However, there were those who believed that excluding Chahal from the squad was a rational decision.

See reactions below

Even as a I Pakistani I feel bad about Chahal, he is better than Ashwin — Sultan Khan (@MainHoonSultan7) October 1, 2023 Feel for him but Kuldeep in a dream form

And we can't play both because of batting depth — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 1, 2023

Buddy, you have yourselves to blame, had you batted a tad bit, learnt to bowl a little more defensively, leaking less runs, u would have been there in the squad — arnav.🏏 (@Cricket_Arnav) October 1, 2023

Very sad to hear that

That last line 🥺 it's been 3 WC

They will practise upto the WC with him and at WC time gives chance to an other player — VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 1, 2023





Bhai ke dil tut gaya hai 3 world cup me nhi liya batao yaar — King 👑 (@Dailycricket07) October 1, 2023

That line "I'm used to it now, it's been 3 WCs" really shows how he's feeling. — Mukund Agarwal (@RealMukundA) October 1, 2023

He bowls with his limitations, is Expensive but wicket taking option. He deserves to be in the side in place of Ashwin. https://t.co/kyWWROnKZG — VK 18 (@_v_k18) October 1, 2023

ALSO READ: L Sivaramakrishnan launches scathing remark against Ashwin, later receives phone call from India spinner

India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.