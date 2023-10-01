"Even as a Pakistani I feel bad.." Fans react to Chahal's statement after WC snub
The news of veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal not making it to the World Cup 2023 roster has left many fans disheartened. Chahal failed to secure a spot in the preliminary squad, finding himself ranked below Ravichandran Ashwin in the selection hierarchy. In an interview with Wisden.com, Chahal shared his perspective while acknowledging the intricacies of the selection process.
"I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it’s a World Cup, where you can’t take 17 or 18. I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups (laughs)."
He emphasized that his primary focus remains on delivering his best whenever the opportunity arises.
X's fan base expressed empathy for Yuzvendra Chahal, especially considering his absence from any matches in both the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup editions. However, there were those who believed that excluding Chahal from the squad was a rational decision.
Even as a I Pakistani I feel bad about Chahal, he is better than Ashwin— Sultan Khan (@MainHoonSultan7) October 1, 2023
Feel for him but Kuldeep in a dream form— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 1, 2023
And we can't play both because of batting depth
Buddy, you have yourselves to blame, had you batted a tad bit, learnt to bowl a little more defensively, leaking less runs, u would have been there in the squad— arnav.🏏 (@Cricket_Arnav) October 1, 2023
Very sad to hear that— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 1, 2023
That last line 🥺 it's been 3 WC
They will practise upto the WC with him and at WC time gives chance to an other player
Bhai ke dil tut gaya hai 3 world cup me nhi liya batao yaar— King 👑 (@Dailycricket07) October 1, 2023
That line "I'm used to it now, it's been 3 WCs" really shows how he's feeling.— Mukund Agarwal (@RealMukundA) October 1, 2023
He bowls with his limitations, is Expensive but wicket taking option. He deserves to be in the side in place of Ashwin. https://t.co/kyWWROnKZG— VK 18 (@_v_k18) October 1, 2023
India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.
