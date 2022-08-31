Fans slam KL Rahul after sluggish 39-ball 36 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

After KL Rahul got out for zero in the opening game against Pakistan, fans were hoping that it was a one-time failure and Team India's opening batter will be back to scoring runs. Well, even though he did score runs, his knock was awfully slow and the batting approach didn't go well with the fans. Being put to bat first, India lost their captain Rohit Sharma in the second last over of the Powerplay.

Rohit made a quick 13-ball 21 to make use of the powerplay. Nonetheless, his opening partner, with the help of two sixes, was able to reach 36 off 39 balls at a poor strike rate of 92.31. Trying to hit the ball for the sweep, he edged the ball and it went right into the hands of wicket-keeper Scott McKechnie, and Mohammad Ghazanfar got his man. Here's how the fans reacted to KL Rahul's poor knock.

Related Topics:

Watch: Crowd shouts at KL Rahul for sixer off free hit, he obliges

Is KL Rahul a T20I failure for India?