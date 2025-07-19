Brother Of England Star Shines At 17 Years, Picks Hat-Trick In T20 Blast Five-Wicket Haul 

He picked 5 for 25 in his four overs.

The brother of England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed starred in the final round of the league stage in T20 Blast on Friday. Farhan Ahmed, at just 17 years of age, picked up a hat-trick in Nottinghamshire’s clash against Lancashire.

Having become the youngest England player to claim a 10-wicket haul in a First Class match last season, Farhan added another feather to his cap with this performance. Following in the footsteps of his brother, Farhan is making rapid strides in domestic cricket.

Farhan Ahmed becomes the youngest to take a hat-trick in T20 Blast

Farhan Ahmed was instrumental in Nottinghamshire restricting Jos Buttler’s side to 126. The off-spinner bowled Keaton Jennings in the fourth over after the opponents had gotten off to a 38-run start in 3.1 overs. Later he removed Chris Green in the 18th over.

The hat-trick came on the final three deliveries of the innings. Farhan dismissed Luke Wood, Tom Aspinwall, and Mitchell Stanley to complete the hat-trick. He finished with 5 for 25 in his four overs.

FARHAN AHMED HAS A VITALITY BLAST HAT-TRICK AT 17 YEARS OLD!!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/dTThC98cwB — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 18, 2025

Nottinghamshire’s run-chase wasn’t straightforward as they lost four for 14 in three overs. Tom Moores then produced an outstanding knock of 75 off 42 to beat the North Group table-toppers.

Like his brother, Farhan is also rated highly in the domestic circuit. He made it into the England Under-19 side at the age of just 15 and played for England Lions against Sri Lanka in August last year. In 13 FC matches, he has taken 38 wickets.

Rehan Ahmed continues his purple patch

About 22 miles away from Nottingham, Rehan Ahmed also had a good day with the bat for Leicestershire in a home fixture against Yorkshire. Coming in to bat at two-down in the fourth over, Rehan struck 43 off 29 to get the innings moving.

Rehan finished the T20 Blast season as the second highest run-getter for Leicestershire. He made 300 runs at an average of 42.85 while striking at 137, including two half-centuries. The leg-spin all-rounder also took eight wickets in the season, albeit at a high economy of nine.

Rehan has also done well in division two of the County Championship, amassing 500 runs in the ongoing season at an average of 41.66 with three hundreds.

Given the talent both Ahmed brothers possess, it might not be long before we see Rehan and Farhan playing together in England shirts.

