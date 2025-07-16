Father of Star India Duo Helps England U19 Captain Overcome Lean Patch and Score Century

The father and coach of Indian cricketing brother duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan – Naushad Khan has now extended his help to England U19 Test captain Hamza Shaikh to overcome his lean patch.

Shaikh, who is currently leading the England Youth side against India U19 in two unofficial Tests, had looked in poor form coming into the series, where he has scored just around 200 runs in 20 innings across formats.

However, Naushad’s advice seemed to work wonders as the England youngster slammed 84 and 112 in the two innings in the recently concluded first Youth Test and helped his team to salvage a draw.

Speaking about Sarfaraz and Musheer’s father’s contribution, Shaikh told TOI, “Luckily, Naushad uncle was in Nottingham, which is near Birmingham, and thus we ended up having some good training sessions. It was nice — he spoke about the mental side of the game. The main focus was red-ball cricket. He had seen my videos from the previous couple of games and gave me his feedback. We went to my club and trained there. He watched me play against a few local bowlers. He pointed out a couple of things which could be better. We practiced on a wet surface against the swinging ball.”

What is Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan currently up to?

Sarafaraz Khan, who made his India debut last year during the home Test series against England after breaking down the selectors’ doors with impressive domestic performances, has failed to be a part of the India squad in the last two away Test series. He did not get a chance to feature during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) although he travelled to Australia and is now currently out of the ongoing England series. He was with the India A squad that played two unofficial Tests against the England Lions before the start of the main series and impressed with a 92 in the only innings he batted.

On the other hand, his younger 20-year-old brother Musheer Khan is making big strides himself. After earning an IPL contract with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this year, he too is impressing in England as part of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) U23 squad.

Musheer has delivered with both the bat and the ball. In the first game against Notts 2nd XI, Musheer slammed a century with a score of 123 before returning to take a six-wicket haul. In the next match against Loughborough UCCE, Musheer continued his sublime form with a daddy hundred of 154 and snared three wickets with the ball.

