News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Father of Star India Duo Helps England U19 Captain Overcome Lean Patch and Score Century
news

Father of Star India Duo Helps England U19 Captain Overcome Lean Patch and Score Century

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read
Father of Star India Duo Helps England U19 Captain Overcome Lean Patch and Score Century

The father and coach of Indian cricketing brother duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan – Naushad Khan has now extended his help to England U19 Test captain Hamza Shaikh to overcome his lean patch.

Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

139/0

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

65/1

SC Krefeld Boosters beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 5 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

149/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

148/5

Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

150/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

107/5

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

37/2

Fixtures Standings

Shaikh, who is currently leading the England Youth side against India U19 in two unofficial Tests, had looked in poor form coming into the series, where he has scored just around 200 runs in 20 innings across formats.

However, Naushad’s advice seemed to work wonders as the England youngster slammed 84 and 112 in the two innings in the recently concluded first Youth Test and helped his team to salvage a draw.

Speaking about Sarfaraz and Musheer’s father’s contribution, Shaikh told TOI, “Luckily, Naushad uncle was in Nottingham, which is near Birmingham, and thus we ended up having some good training sessions. It was nice — he spoke about the mental side of the game. The main focus was red-ball cricket. He had seen my videos from the previous couple of games and gave me his feedback. We went to my club and trained there. He watched me play against a few local bowlers. He pointed out a couple of things which could be better. We practiced on a wet surface against the swinging ball.”

ALSO READ:

What is Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan currently up to?

Sarafaraz Khan, who made his India debut last year during the home Test series against England after breaking down the selectors’ doors with impressive domestic performances, has failed to be a part of the India squad in the last two away Test series. He did not get a chance to feature during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) although he travelled to Australia and is now currently out of the ongoing England series. He was with the India A squad that played two unofficial Tests against the England Lions before the start of the main series and impressed with a 92 in the only innings he batted.

On the other hand, his younger 20-year-old brother Musheer Khan is making big strides himself. After earning an IPL contract with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this year, he too is impressing in England as part of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) U23 squad.

Musheer has delivered with both the bat and the ball. In the first game against Notts 2nd XI, Musheer slammed a century with a score of 123 before returning to take a six-wicket haul. In the next match against Loughborough UCCE, Musheer continued his sublime form with a daddy hundred of 154 and snared three wickets with the ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19
Hamza Shaikh
India
Musheer Khan
Naushad Khan
Sarfaraz Khan
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Cheteshwar Pujara on Why Ravindra Jadeja Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Lord’s Test Loss

‘Couldn’t Have Scored Faster’ – India Test Veteran on Why Ravindra Jadeja Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Lord’s Test Loss

In this series, Jadeja has scored four fifties or more in a row, in both innings of the Edgbaston and Lords Tests.
6:13 pm
Sagar Paul
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 3rd Test Lord's

‘It Can Rattle Him’ – Australia Star Opines on How Shubman Gill Was Neutralised by England During Lord’s Test

He returned with 16 and six runs in the last Test.
5:49 pm
Disha Asrani

‘He Has Learned Nothing’- Former England Cricketer Wants Zak Crawley Dropped After Repeated Failures in ENG vs IND Tests

England defeated India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's.
5:18 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Sanjay Manjrekar Ravi Shastri Lords Test ENG vs IND

Former India Head Coach Defends Shubman Gill for His Captaincy Style Amid Sanjay Manjrekar Criticism After Lord’s Test

He is currently the leading run-scorer of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
5:32 pm
Aditya Ighe
'...May Outscore Shubman Gill' - Former England Player's Huge Claim on India Batter KL Rahul Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

‘…May Outscore Shubman Gill’ – Former England Player’s Huge Claim on India Batter Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test 

The batter has scored 375 runs in three matches of the Test series so far.
4:25 pm
Sreejita Sen
Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot After Lord's Century, Scott Boland’s Hattrick Propels Him to Career-Best Position in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot After Lord’s Century, Scott Boland’s Hattrick Propels Him to Career-Best Position in Latest ICC Test Rankings

3:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.