Former India Cricketers’ Sons Named in India U19 Squad for Australia Series

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, sons of former India cricketers Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, respectively, have been included in India U19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia U19. The tour will feature three One Day matches and two Multi-Day games.

The BCCI has picked two different India U19 squads for the Australia series. Lakshya Raichandani will captain the team in the One-Day matches, while Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will lead the side in the Multi-Day games.

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag Named in India U19 Squad

Anvay Dravid has already played two Youth ODIs for India and has scored 101 runs. Aaryavir Sehwag, meanwhile, has received his first India U19 call up. He recently played for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League 2026. Both Anvay and Aaryavir have been selected only for the One-Day matches and will not be part of the Multi-Day squad.

Aaryavir Sehwag has already impressed in Delhi age group cricket. He scored 297 runs off 309 balls for Delhi U19 against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2024, missing out on a triple century by just three runs.

Anvay Dravid has also performed well for India U19. The wicketkeeper batter scored 87 runs off 67 balls against Sri Lanka U19 in July.

Lakshya Raichandani, who will captain the India U19 team in the One Day matches, scored 307 runs in three innings at an average of 153.50 during India U19 tour of Sri Lanka.

India U19 Squad for Australia Series

India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.

India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.

India U19 Schedule for Australia Series

The three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day game will be played in Rajkot. The second Multi-Day match will take place in Ahmedabad.

Date Match Time (local) Venue September 18, 2026 1st One-Day match 9 AM Rajkot September 21, 2026 2nd One-Day match 9 AM Rajkot September 23, 2026 3rd One-Day match 9 AM Rajkot September 27-30, 2026 1st Multi-Day match 9:30 AM Rajkot October 5-8, 2026 2nd Multi-Day match 9:30 AM Ahmedabad (B Ground)

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