‘Comes Into Meetings With’ – Former India Spinner Under Fire for Questionable Tactics in Ranji Trophy

Delhi coach and former India spinner Sarandeep Singh is facing the heat after the team’s poor performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. In the four matches played so far this season, Delhi is without a win and also suffered a historic first-ever loss against Jammu & Kashmir in the latest round of Ranji matches.

Currently at sixth among eight teams in Group D, Delhi are in a precarious position where they need to win all their remaining fixtures to have any chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

While the players have done their best with a few notable performances, it is the team coherence and questionable tactics that is leading to Delhi’s misfortunes.

Following the Delhi vs J&K fixture, a senior DDCA official was quoted as saying by TOI, “You can do as many meetings as you want, but you need to create an environment for cricket. Coach Sarandeep got an extension even after questionable tactics in last season where Delhi failed to get the Playing XI right in most games and had some timid calls at the toss. Even this season, the selectors give the players he demands but results are not there. Sarandeep comes into meetings with some data supporting his argument,”

The DDCA insider also added that Sarandeep is mostly indulged in talking about his past glory in meetings rather than curating a foolproof plan for opposition.

For the unversed, Sarandeep was under the spotlight last season as well where he made strange calls in the playing XI while at times timid decisions were taken at the toss.

ALSO READ:

Multiple official problems cause Delhi to stutter in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Apart from Sarandeep’s methods, there have been other off-field issues that is hampering the growth and performances of the team. The current Ranji squad was selected on the basis of rushed trials while no preparatory camps were held.

It is understood that some of the Ranji selections were done based on the performances in Delhi Premier League – a franchise T20 league.

Furthermore, Delhi also didn’t play any multi-day fixture going into the season opener whereas other teams participated in quality fixtures to get the preparations right.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.