Former India Wicketkeeper To Be Honoured At Old Trafford Alongside West Indies Legend

Former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer is to be honoured by the Lancashire Cricket County by naming a stand at the Old Trafford, according to a report by PTI.
Engineer who has spent a significant part of his First-Class career at Lancashire, is likely to have a stand named after him alongside West Indies’ World Cup winning captain Clive Lloyd.
Engineer played 46 Tests and five ODIs for India between 1961 and 1975 and scored 2,611 runs at an average of 31. He also accounted for 69 catches and 17 stumpings in his international career.
The former ICC referee has also appeared for Lancashire for close to 10 years, ending his professional career with the county club in 1976. Engineer has maintained his connection with the club after his retirement as well, being invited to present the ODI World Cup trophy alongside Lloyd during the India vs West Indies match at the Old Trafford during the 2019 World Cup.
According to the report, the stand name is likely to be unveiled on the eve of the fourth Test between India and England at Manchester on Wednesday.
In 175 matches from 1968-76 for the county, Engineer scored 5,942 runs, took 429 catches and effected 35 stumpings.
The 87-year-old had recently spoken about India’s playing XI selections and insisted that keeper-batter Rishabh Pant should refrain from his usual style of playing audacious shots.
Even though he complimented Pant for being able to score runs consistently in the series, which include two hundreds and two fifties from six innings.
He also suggested that Pant should play the fourth Test as a pure batter after suffering his finger in the third Test at Lord’s which has Dhruv Jurel keeping the wickets as Pant’s substitute.
“For the runs he’s scored, yes, he can play as a pure batter. But Rishabh is unpredictable. Whatever comes to his mind, he does it. I joked with him about his shot selection, and he just laughed—said he does what feels right in the moment,” Engineer had told Revsportz in an interview.
India are trailing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1-2 after narrowly losing the Lord’s Test by 22 runs.
