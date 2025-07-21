News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
old trafford eng vs ind 4th test farokh engineer
news

Former India Wicketkeeper To Be Honoured At Old Trafford Alongside West Indies Legend

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 21, 2025
2 min read

India will face England in the fourth Test starting from Wednesday

old trafford eng vs ind 4th test farokh engineer

Former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer is to be honoured by the Lancashire Cricket County by naming a stand at the Old Trafford, according to a report by PTI.

Engineer who has spent a significant part of his First-Class career at Lancashire, is likely to have a stand named after him alongside West Indies’ World Cup winning captain Clive Lloyd.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

189/8

Australia AUS

190/7

Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
County Championship Division Two, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

73/8

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

74/3

Djurgardens IF Women beat Alby Zalmi Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

37/1

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

138/2

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

190/7

City Cricket Club CCC

157/10

Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

116/8

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

26/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

138/6

Malawi Women MWW-W

27/4

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

54/2

Mozambique Women MZW-W

53/9

Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Royal Lions CC RLC

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

59/3

Nigeria NIG

58/10

United Arab Emirates won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

135/9

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

203/7

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

199/4

Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Boost Defenders BDS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

84/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Farokh Engineer, Clive Lloyd to have stand named after them at Old Trafford

Engineer played 46 Tests and five ODIs for India between 1961 and 1975 and scored 2,611 runs at an average of 31. He also accounted for 69 catches and 17 stumpings in his international career.

The former ICC referee has also appeared for Lancashire for close to 10 years, ending his professional career with the county club in 1976. Engineer has maintained his connection with the club after his retirement as well, being invited to present the ODI World Cup trophy alongside Lloyd during the India vs West Indies match at the Old Trafford during the 2019 World Cup.

ALSO READ:

According to the report, the stand name is likely to be unveiled on the eve of the fourth Test between India and England at Manchester on Wednesday.

In 175 matches from 1968-76 for the county, Engineer scored 5,942 runs, took 429 catches and effected 35 stumpings.

Rishabh Pant criticised for shot selection ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

The 87-year-old had recently spoken about India’s playing XI selections and insisted that keeper-batter Rishabh Pant should refrain from his usual style of playing audacious shots.

Even though he complimented Pant for being able to score runs consistently in the series, which include two hundreds and two fifties from six innings.

He also suggested that Pant should play the fourth Test as a pure batter after suffering his finger in the third Test at Lord’s which has Dhruv Jurel keeping the wickets as Pant’s substitute.

“For the runs he’s scored, yes, he can play as a pure batter. But Rishabh is unpredictable. Whatever comes to his mind, he does it. I joked with him about his shot selection, and he just laughed—said he does what feels right in the moment,” Engineer had  told Revsportz in an interview.

India are trailing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1-2 after narrowly losing the Lord’s Test by 22 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
Farokh Engineer
India
Sir Clive Llyod
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Good News for India! Rishabh Pant Returns To Practice in Full Tilt in Race To Be Fit for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Good News for India! Star Player Returns To Practice in Full Tilt in Race To Be Fit for ENG vs IND 4th Test

3:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Takes a Dig at Shikhar Dhawan After India Refused to Clash Against Pakistan in WCL 2025

‘…Don’t Play, Just Sit Out’ – Former Pakistan Captain Takes a Dig at Shikhar Dhawan After India Refused to Clash Against Pakistan in WCL 2025

India Champions will kick off their campaign against the South Africa Champions on July 22.
3:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
Several Australia all-rounders during the first T20I between West Indies and Pakistan in Jamaica will be in demand in IPL 2026 auction.

Australia All-Rounders Prepared for Big Heist at IPL 2026 Auction As Big Three CSK, RCB and Mumbai Indians Take Aim

They will be in big demand in IPL 2026 auction.
11:18 am
Darpan Jain
Harbhajan Singh Reveals Conversation With Sreesanth's Daughter, Recalls Post-match Confrontation During IPL 2008

‘My Heart Was Shattered’ – Harbhajan Singh Reveals Conversation With Sreesanth’s Daughter, Recalls Post-match Confrontation During IPL 2008

The incident took place in the 10th fixture of the inaugural IPL edition.
10:21 am
Sreejita Sen
suryakumar-yadav-or-ab-de-villiers-mumbai-indians-spinner-karn-sharma-reveals-who-is-the-toughest-to-bowl-to

‘He Is More Difficult Than AB De Villiers’ — Mumbai Indians Spinner Blown Away By Skill Of IPL Star Player

He has bowled to both Suryakumar Yadav and AB de Villiers.
10:18 am
Vishnu PN
Former CSK Spinner Karn Sharma Reveals Being Scolded By MS Dhoni During Clash Against SRH

‘If I Say…..He Gave An Earful’ — Former CSK Spinner Reveals Unheard-Of Incident Involving MS Dhoni During Clash Against SRH

He was a part of CSK's IPL 2018 winning squad and represented the franchise in four editions of the league.
10:11 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.