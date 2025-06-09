News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
jasprit bumrah mumbai indians ipl 2025 cameron green
news

Former Mumbai Indians All-rounder Reveals Special Message He Received From Jasprit Bumrah Before Critical Surgery

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 3 min read

Bumrah claimed 18 wickets from 12 matches for MI in IPL 2025

jasprit bumrah mumbai indians ipl 2025 cameron green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green revealed a heartfelt message he received from Jasprit Bumrah as he got ready for a back surgery in October made him feel positive.

Green, who suffered stress fractures to his back in late 2024, had to undergo the surgery in order to be able to bowl again and be ready for Australia’s World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Cameron Green reveals special message from Jasprit Bumrah

When Bumrah messaged him, India were still in contention for a third consecutive WTC final appearance and were in direct competition with Australia whom they were set to take on in a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah and Green had been team mates at Mumbai Indians for a brief period in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Green felt that even with the single connection, Bumrah had reached out to him having gone through a similar procedure himself previously.

“That is really special. And makes you feel a lot better about it. I didn’t play with him in Mumbai but that was the connection through there. Spent a bit of time with him there. To get someone like him to reach out and then to watch him during the summer, to see how good he is obviously post-surgery, filled me with a lot of confidence,” Green said in an interview with Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ:

Green began his rehabilitation from the surgery in February after Australia had qualified for the second final in a row after beating India 3-1 at home. However, the 26-year-old is unlikely to bowl in the final against South Africa due to the workload and play as a pure batter.

He had prioritised the WTC final which also meant letting go of the big paycheck from the IPL 2025. Green opted out of the auction and played in the County Championship Division Two instead with Gloucestershire where he was in stunning form.

Green in superb batting form in county cricket

The youngster scored three hundreds and an unbeaten half century from nine innings and looked in great rhythm in the nets while preparing for the big final beginning from Wednesday.

“The silver lining to having four back injuries is I’ve got four chances only to be a batter. I felt like my game’s always been good around those periods. So, that’s never to take away, I’m always going to be keep bowling. But you’re so much more relaxed. Half a game to worry about, which is obviously nice,” Green said.

Australia will take on South Africa at the Lord’s from June 11 to 15.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cameron Green
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians
WTC Final
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Explained Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Not Avail DRS for Dubious LBW Call That Saw Him Fume at the Umpire

Explained: Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Not Avail DRS for Dubious LBW Call That Saw Him Fume at the Umpire

Earlier in the innings, Dindigul had already used both their reviews while trying to review wide balls in the first over.
9:23 am
Sagar Paul
Eng Lions vs Ind A Day 3 Khaleel Ahmed Makes An Impression, Yashasvi Jaiswal Worry for India

Eng Lions vs Ind A Day 3: Khaleel Ahmed Makes An Impression, Yashasvi Jaiswal Worry for India

Khaleel Ahmed and Yashasvi Jaiswal had contrasting fortunes on Day three of the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A.
12:30 am
Vishnu PN
RCB Sensation Jacob Bethell Obliges To Crowd Demand, Smashes 'Six for Grandma' in ENG vs WI T20I [WATCH]

RCB Sensation Jacob Bethell Obliges To Crowd Demand, Smashes ‘Six for Grandma’ in ENG vs WI T20I [WATCH]

Jacob Bethell scored 26 runs from 10 balls in the second T20I against West Indies on Sunday.
11:34 pm
Vishnu PN
‘My Favourite Ground to Play at, After…’: Australian Marquee Batter Opens Up About the WTC 2025 Final Venue

Steve Smith Set For Strong Comeback in WTC 2025 Final at Favourite Venue

Steve Smith will be raring to go ahead of Australia's WTC 2025 Final clash on Wednesday.
10:27 pm
Amogh Bodas

[WATCH] Adil Rashid Produces Magical Delivery To Outclass Shai Hope During England vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Adil Rashid dismissed Shai Hope for 49 during the second T20I between England and West Indies.
9:33 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Breathes Fire With a First-Ball Wicket in Second T20I vs West Indies

[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Breathes Fire With a First-Ball Wicket in Second T20I vs West Indies

8:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.