Former Mumbai Indians All-rounder Reveals Special Message He Received From Jasprit Bumrah Before Critical Surgery

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green revealed a heartfelt message he received from Jasprit Bumrah as he got ready for a back surgery in October made him feel positive.

Green, who suffered stress fractures to his back in late 2024, had to undergo the surgery in order to be able to bowl again and be ready for Australia’s World Test Championship final against South Africa.

When Bumrah messaged him, India were still in contention for a third consecutive WTC final appearance and were in direct competition with Australia whom they were set to take on in a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah and Green had been team mates at Mumbai Indians for a brief period in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Green felt that even with the single connection, Bumrah had reached out to him having gone through a similar procedure himself previously.

“That is really special. And makes you feel a lot better about it. I didn’t play with him in Mumbai but that was the connection through there. Spent a bit of time with him there. To get someone like him to reach out and then to watch him during the summer, to see how good he is obviously post-surgery, filled me with a lot of confidence,” Green said in an interview with Cricbuzz.

Green began his rehabilitation from the surgery in February after Australia had qualified for the second final in a row after beating India 3-1 at home. However, the 26-year-old is unlikely to bowl in the final against South Africa due to the workload and play as a pure batter.

He had prioritised the WTC final which also meant letting go of the big paycheck from the IPL 2025. Green opted out of the auction and played in the County Championship Division Two instead with Gloucestershire where he was in stunning form.

The youngster scored three hundreds and an unbeaten half century from nine innings and looked in great rhythm in the nets while preparing for the big final beginning from Wednesday.

“The silver lining to having four back injuries is I’ve got four chances only to be a batter. I felt like my game’s always been good around those periods. So, that’s never to take away, I’m always going to be keep bowling. But you’re so much more relaxed. Half a game to worry about, which is obviously nice,” Green said.

Australia will take on South Africa at the Lord’s from June 11 to 15.

