Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder To Lead As Zimbabwe Name 16-Member Squad For Tri-Series Ft. South Africa, New Zealand

Zimbabwe have named three uncapped players in the squad.

Zimbabwe named Sikandar Raza as captain of a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series, featuring South Africa and New Zealand, scheduled to commence from July 14. Notably, Raza was dropped from the Test squad that played against reigning World Test Champions South Africa at home.

Left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava and all-rounder Brian Bennett have made their comebacks in the white-ball side after respective injuries. Ngarava was out of the action for a brief period due to a lower-back injury. Benette, who got hit on the head during the Test against South Africa, has received clearance from the board.

Sikandar Raza Named Captain, Zimbabwe Aims Smooth Transition

Zimbabwe are aiming for a smooth transition, moving on from their two senior-most players, including Sean Williams and Craig Ervine. They have now included three uncapped players in the squad, looking at long-term goals. The wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri and legspinner Vincent Masekesa have earned their maiden call-ups.

Zimbabwe name squad for T20I tri-series with SA, New Zealand



Zimbabwe name squad for T20I tri-series with SA, New Zealand

Zimbabwe Squad for the T20I tri-series: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga

Meanwhile, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga and Tashinga Musekiwa have received the rewards of their previous outings, retaining their spots in the squad. Burl, Munyonga and Musekiwa were the notable performers in their last T20I meeting with Ireland in February. have all held on to their spots in the 16-member squad.

T20I Tri-series Details

Get ready for fireworks and unforgettable cricket action as Zimbabwe host South Africa and New Zealand in a blockbuster T20I tri-nation series from 14-26 July!



T20I Tri-series Details

The tri-series will commence from July 14 to 26 at the Harare Sports Club, with each team taking on each other twice. The top-two sides will play the final in July. The hosts will play their campaign opener against South Africa on July 14. They will next take on New Zealand on July 18 and South Africa again on July 20. They will lock horns with New Zealand on July 24 in their last group stage game. All the matches of the tri-series will begin at 13:00 local time.

