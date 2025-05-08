News
Team India Abhimanyu Easwaran England Tour
news

Former RCB Player Calls For Domestic Veteran To Be Picked As India Test Opener For England Tour

He has not played international cricket for India till date.

Team India Abhimanyu Easwaran England Tour

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Shreevats Goswami has called for senior domestic player Abhimanyu Easwaran to make the India Test team for the England tour as an opener. Shreevats Goswami believes that Abhimanyu Easwaran potentially opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Tests will help India build a right-left opening combination.

Goswami bats for Abhimanyu in India Test team

With Rohit Sharma having retired from Tests recently, that opens the opportunity for someone else to take the former captain’s place as an opener. “It’s time to get Abhimanyu easwaran in the test team .He’s been around for a long time now & deserves to play test as a opener. Almost 8000 fc runs with 49avg. Plus a right hander who can open with Jaiswal,” Shreevats Goswami wrote on “X”, formerly Twitter.

Abhimanyu Easwaran’s first-class record

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who plays domestic cricket for Bengal, boasts of an excellent first-class record. In 101 first-class matches, the 29-yearold has scored 7674 runs at an average of 48.87 and this includes 29 fifties and 27 centuries. Abhimanyu Easwaran has impressed recently in domestic cricket. He finished as the second-highest run-getter in last year’s Duleep Trophy with 309 runs from five innings, including two centuries.

ALSO READ:

In October last year, Abhimanyu scored 191 runs for Rest of India against Mumbai in the Irani Cup. He followed it up with an unbeaten century for Bengal against Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match. He was then selected in the India A squad for the unofficial Test series against Australia A Down Under, but failed to impress having scored just 36 runs from four innings.

Despite this, Abhimanyu was selected in the India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia but did not get a game. India are scheduled to play five Tests against England in England. The series opener will take place in Headingley, Leeds from June 20.

