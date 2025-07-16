‘He’s Got All The Power’ – Former West Indies Captain Slams Head Coach Daren Sammy for Humiliating 27 All-out Against Australia

The West Indies have managed to win only four home fixtures since 2019.

Former West Indies skipper Carl Hooper has taken a ruthless dig at the current head coach, Daren Sammy, after their thrashing defeat in the third Test match against Australia. Notably, Australia were already leading the red-ball series 2-0 while heading towards the final fixture at the Sabina Park, Jamaica. But the way they demolished the WI batting order for just 27 runs in the second innings has smashed the records and stunned the cricketing world.

“It’s been so disappointing. I’m angry, I’m upset,” the disheartened former player stated to ABC Sport.

All matches (42) Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – SRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 4/0 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA – NZ – Fixtures Standings

Carl Hooper Blames Coach Daren Sammy for Embarrassing Defeat

The former West Indies all-rounder has called out the 41-year-old after their trouncing loss in the day-night Test against Australia. He believes that replacing the former head coach with Sammy in the red-ball format is one of the key reasons behind the team’s downfall in recent times.

“We were building something under the former head coach, Andre Coley. Then we removed him and brought in Daren Sammy, who was our white-ball coach. He’s now the all-format coach. We’ve got India coming up in a couple of months. We don’t have a few easy oppositions; it’s going to be tough,” he opined.

ALSO READ:

Hooper also mentioned his concern for the upcoming challenges of the team, in the form of India and England. Notably, the Windies have recently secured a 10-wicket victory over England at home in 2022. But they are yet to defeat India in this format in recent times.

“Somebody’s got to be answerable. I think he also is the only selector. Just imagine someone who is picking the team and is also the head coach — he’s got all the power, so he’s got to be held accountable. I know you’re not going to remove him. You now want to host India and England, so where does West Indies cricket go from here? I don’t know,” stressed Hooper.

West Indies in Tests Since 2019

After the inauguration of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2019, team West Indies kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 series sweep by India at home. Since then, they have managed to win only four out of 18 matches on their home soil. They also finished the three WTC cycles so far in eight position out of nine teams.

The Caribbean team also holds a similar poor record in away Test matches with just four victories in 22 matches so far. Their only noteworthy performance in the format came against Australia, when they defeated the hosts by a narrow margin of eight runs in the pink-ball match last year to level the series 1-1.

However, Roston Chase and Co. will now compete in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 21, against the same opponents. They will next visit India for a two-match red-ball series, which will kick off on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.