Global Super League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch GSL 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Five teams will take part in this tournament.
The Global Super League (GSL) 2025 is set to begin from July 10 and promises to be another exciting addition to the growing number of T20 tournaments around the world. Organised by Cricket West Indies, the league brings together top teams from different T20 competitions into one tournament. All matches will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The opening game will be played between Central Districts and Dubai Capitals.
–
–
172/5
176/1
Philippines won by 9 wickets
246/6
42/3
–
–
175/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
93/2
159/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
155/7
177/7
Nabajyoti Club won by 22 runs
–
11/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
131/10
132/8
MI New York beat San Francisco Unicorns by 2 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
52/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Five teams will take part in this tournament. They are Hobart Hurricanes, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Dubai Capitals, Central Districts, and the defending champions Rangpur Riders. Each of these teams comes from a different T20 league. Hobart Hurricanes won the BBL 2025 title. Dubai Capitals won the ILT20 2025. Central Districts lifted the Super Smash 2025 trophy. Guyana Amazon Warriors finished on top of the CPL 2024 points table, while Rangpur Riders finished third in the BPL 2025 and lost in the Eliminator to Khulna Tigers.
In the first edition of the GSL held last year, only Rangpur Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors featured in the tournament from the current line-up. The other three teams back then were Victoria from Sheffield Shield 2023-24, Lahore Qalandars from PSL 2024, and Hampshire from the T20 Blast 2024.
This season, the five teams will play each other once in a round robin format. A total of ten matches will be played before the final. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will face off in the Global Super League 2025 Final on July 18.
The Global Super League (GSL) 2025 Final will take place on July 19.
The Global Super League (GSL) 2025 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
The Global Super League (GSL) 2025 will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network.
|Region
|Platform/Channel
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Bangladesh
|T-Sports
|Caribbean
|Rush
|Guyana
|ENet, TVG, NCN
|New Zealand
|Sky NZ
|South East Asia & MENA
|Cricbuzz
|Sri Lanka
|Supreme TV
|Trinidad
|TV6
|USA & Canada
|Willow
ALSO READ:
10th July (Thursday)
7:30 PM: Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
11th July (Friday)
12th July (Saturday)
13th July (Sunday)
14th July (Monday)
16th July (Tuesday
17th July (Wednesday)
19th July (Saturday)
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.