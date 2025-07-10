Global Super League 2025 Squads: Full Team List For GSL T20 2025 Ft. All-Rounders from RCB, KKR

The second edition of the GSL 2025 will begin on July 10.

The T20 leagues continue to dominate the cricketing landscape. Another contest is bringing together international stars from various leagues into a single, high-profile tournament called the Global Super League (GSL) 2025, hosted by Cricket West Indies. Set to begin on July 10, five teams across other T20 leagues will compete in a single round-robin tournament. Central Districts and Dubai Capitals will face off in the opening fixture. All matches will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

The five teams will play with each other once, making a total of 10 games. The Global Super League 2025 Final will be played on July 18 between the top two teams. The Live Streaming of GSL T20 2025 in India will be availble on FanCode website and applications.

The five participating teams are: Hobart Hurricanes, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Dubai Capitals, Central Districts, and the defending champions, Rangpur Riders. All five teams belong to other T20 leagues.

Hobart Hurricanes from Big Bash League (BBL) 2025, Dubai Capitals from International League T20 (ILT20) 2025, and Central Districts from Super Smash 2025 won the respective titles. Guyana Amazon Warriors topped the points table of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024. While Rangpur Riders from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 lost the Eliminator to Khulna Tigers after ranking third on the points table.

In the inaugural edition, however, only Rangpur Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors made it to the teams of GSL T20 2024. The other three teams were: Victoria (from Sheffield Shield 2023-24), Lahore Qalandars (from Pakistan Super League 2024), and Hampshire (from T20 Blast 2024).

Big Names in Global Super League 2025 Squads

The squad for the five-team tournament includes some international stars. Here are some of the big names from the team lineups:

Will Young (Central Districts)

Matthew Forde (Central Districts)

Bevon Jacobs (Dubai Capitals)

Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals)

Shimron Hetymer (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Moeen Ali (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Romario Shepherd (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Mohammad Nabi (Hobart Hurricanes)

Ibrahim Zadran (Rangpur Riders)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Rangpur Riders)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Rangpur Riders)

GSL 2025 Fixtures

Date, Day Match Venue Timings (IST) July 10, Thursday Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM July 10, Thursday Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM (July 11) July 11, Friday Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM July 11, Friday Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM (July 12) July 13, Sunday Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM July 13, Sunday Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM (July 14) July 15, Tuesday Central Districts vs Hobart Hurricanes Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM (July 16) July 16, Wednesday Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM July 16, Wednesday Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM (July 17) July 17, Thursday Central Districts vs Rangpur Riders Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM July 18, Friday Final, TBC vs TBC Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM (July 19)

ALSO READ:

Full GSL 2025 Squads

Rangpur Riders

Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khawaja Nafay, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Abu Hider Rony, Harmeet Singh, Kyle Mayers, Rakibul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Akif Javed, Kamrul Islam, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Hobart Hurricanes

Jake Doran (wk), Ben McDermott (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Tim Ward, Mac Wright, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird, Nikhil Chaudhary, Billy Stanlake, and Raf Macmillan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Jewel Andrew, Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mark Adair, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Imran Tahir, and Gudakesh Motie.

Dubai Capitals

Haider Ali, Bevon Jacobs, Rovman Powell, Sediqullah Atal, Alishan Sharafu, Syed Haider (wk), Kadeem Alleyne, Dominic Drakes, Farhan Khan, Kaleen Sana, Jordan Johnson, Aryaman Varma, and Zeeshan Naseer.

Central Districts

Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, Matthew Forde, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Will Clark, Toby Findlay, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, and Angus Schaw.

