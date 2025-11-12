Hardik Pandya Injury Update — Timeline Revealed For Star India All-Rounder’s Return To Action

He has sustained an injury during Asia Cup 2025.

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will return to competitive cricket later this month, featuring for his State Baroda, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. Pandya is inching closer to full match fitness at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and if everything goes well, the all-rounder is to appear in Baroda’s campaign opener.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 will commence on November 26, scheduled to take on Bengal in Hyderabad.

Hardik Pandya Injury Update Ahead of IND vs SA

According to a Times of India report, Hardik Pandya should be back on the field latest by Baroda’s second match.

“There will be no break for Pandya, and he will directly feature in the match after receiving Return to Play (RTP) from the CoE without any break. India’s white-ball series, including three ODIs and five T20Is, starts from November 30, and Pandya could well play at least one competitive fixture before donning the India jersey following a two-month layoff,” the report stated.

The 32-year-old sustained an injury in his left quadricep during the Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka. The injury saw him miss the Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals Pakistan and also watch India’s three ODI and five T20Is from the sidelines.

What Does Hardik Pandya’s Fitness Mean for India’s T20 World Cup Preparations?

His return will be a timely boost for India as they continue to find the right combination heading into the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 at home. His comeback will provide a huge balance to India’s squad, allowing the Men in Blue to play an extra spinner.

Pandya’s comeback will be a crucial step in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 preparations. Though the 32-year-old hasn’t been able to perform at his best, particularly with the bat, he has played a crucial role with the ball, having opened the innings with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025. This year, Pandya has scored 160 runs in 11 T20Is at a strike rate of 132.23, while claiming nine wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.70.

India will play the three ODIs in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam on November 30, December 3, and December 6, respectively. The focus will then shift to the five T20Is underway from December 9 in Cuttack.

