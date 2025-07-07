Big Blow for Pakistan! Star Pacer Doubtful for Bangladesh Series After Getting Ruled Out of MLC 2025 With Hamstring Injury

The Pakistan cricket team will likely be without the services of their key pacer Haris Rauf for the upcoming three-match away T20I series against Bangladesh, slated to start from July 20. Rauf picked up a hamstring injury while plying his trade for the San Francisco Unicorns in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC 2025).
The 31-year-old speedster sustained the injury during the Unicorns’ match against the Texas Super Kings (on July 5), forcing him to leave the field before the game concluded. Following the match, an MRI scan revealed a hamstring strain, ruling him out of the tournament’s critical playoff stage, set to start on Tuesday, July 8.
Notably, Rauf looked impeccable with the ball and was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament at the time of his injury, claiming 17 wickets in eight matches for the Unicorns. His performance had been instrumental to help the team qualify for the playoffs where they will face off against MI New York in the Eliminator clash.
In the Pakistan pacer’s absence, New Zealand’s Ben Lister has been named as an immediate replacement. The 29-year-old Kiwi, who has an international experience of playing for New Zealand in 12 T20Is and three ODIs, has also been training with the squad for the past two weeks.
The recent injury has also cast doubt over the availability of Haris Rauf for Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Given the current scenario, it is likely that he will be sidelined for the entire series, though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to make an official announcement. The national team is set to kick off its training camp on July 8 at Karachi’s National Stadium before flying to Bangladesh on July 16.
The Men in Green also has a packed schedule as after the Bangladesh tour, they are set to travel to West Indies in August for a white-ball series featuring three T20Is and three ODIs.
Rauf’s unavailability will be a major setback for Pakistan, particularly considering his outstanding performances in the MLC. The team management will now keenly focus on his recovery process, with backup players likely to be announced once the medical team provides further updates.
