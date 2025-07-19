He Faced Just 35 Balls In IPL 2025, But Century And Three-Wicket Haul Sees KKR Rising Star Remind Of Promise Before IPL 2026 Retention

The Kolkata Knight Riders finished eighth in the league stage in 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Ramandeep Singh has begun to pull off incredible performances in state-level cricket. The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions are on the brink. The 28-year-old is playing for the DCA Mohali Men Senior One Day in the Punjab State Inter-District One-Day tournament in Mohali. In their match against the Fatehgarh Men Senior team, Ramandeep scored a stunning century and grabbed a three-wicket haul to help his team win by a humongous margin of 200 runs. His KKR all-rounder’s performance proved to be vital for the team to bat the opposition out of the game. With the IPL 2026 auctions slowly starting to gear up for every team, Ramandeep might just have peaked at the right time to come into the limelight again.
The KKR all-rounder faced just 35 deliveries in IPL 2025 and scored 47 runs. He struck at 134.28, which included four sixes and a solitary boundary. In his recent heroics in the district level tournament, he walked in to bat at No.4 for his team. The Fatehgarh Senior Men elected to field first. The openers started well, and Ramandeep walked in to bat when the score was 108/2. He took matters into his own hands and scored a magnificent 116 off just 83 deliveries to help his team to a massive 304/5. Anshul Chaudhary played a crucial hand too, batting at No.3 and scoring 83 runs off 79 deliveries. The KKR Star’s 116 comprised 12 boundaries and three maximums and came at a strike rate of 139.76.
But that wasn’t all. The all-rounder from the three-time IPL champions turned up with the ball in hand too. He bowled four overs and scalped three wickets, giving away just 12 runs. His economy of three helped his team contain and dismiss the opposition for a mere 104. Ramandeep Singh and his team won by a margin of 200 runs, an astounding victory in terms of the league.
The stylish KKR all-rounder is yet to set the IPL on fire. But his abilities have proven enough to keep the scouts persistent with him. He has shown glimpses of good death batting, with powerful hitting abilities. Along with his batting and bowling, Ramandeep is a terrific fielder. He can cover the ground with immense speed and has a brilliant throwing arm. He has taken some scintillating catches in the IPL, which proves that he is one of the best fielders in the franchise. In 26 appearances in the IPL for KKR, he has scored 172 runs with an average of around 20. But more than the average, what defines Ramandeep’s skills is his ability to hit the long ball. He regularly bats down the order and comes in when there isn’t any time for the batter to settle.
The all-rounder is yet to scalp a wicket for his current franchise. He has six wickets against his name, but all of them have come in blue & gold. To add to that, he has just bowled 4 deliveries in his two seasons with the Knight Riders. The scouting team and the management will be on the lookout for making retention plans. On the other hand, Ramandeep will look to keep giving impactful performances to make a strong case for the IPL 2026 retentions. The Knights do have Andre Russell at the death, but he won’t succeed every single time. And this is exactly why they might need a Ramandeep in the mix!
