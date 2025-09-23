Huge Blow for Australia As Star Player Ruled Out of Women’s World Cup 2025, All-Rounder Named As Replacement

She picked up the injury while fielding in Australia’s final ODI against India on Saturday.
Grace Harris will miss her chance to make her ODI World Cup debut after being ruled out of Australia’s squad due to a calf injury.
The all-rounder Grace Harris picked up the injury while fielding in Australia’s final ODI against India on Saturday. That match saw Australia clinch the series 2-1 in a high-scoring contest.
Harris had been included in the series squad but did not play the first two ODIs. She was called up for the final game in Delhi after Sutherland withdrew with hip soreness. She will now return home to focus on recovery ahead of the Weber WBBL starting November 9.
Heather will take Harris’ spot in Australia’s 15-player World Cup squad. Graham will join the team in India after playing Western Australia’s first two matches in the Women’s National Cricket League this Wednesday and Friday.
Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
Harris was part of the 2022 ODI World Cup squad but did not play a single match. Despite limited appearances in ODIs, she earned her place in the 2025 tournament thanks to a strong showing in different leagues.
She was a key performer for Surrey in the T20 Blast, scoring 338 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 156, including an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls in the final. Harris continued her form in the Women’s Hundred, hitting 214 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 174 for London Spirit.
The Australian squad is having a four-day rest in Bengaluru this week to recover before their warm-up match against England on Sunday.
Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, and Darcie Brown all missed the last ODI due to minor injuries, with the team’s medical staff taking a careful approach because of the hectic schedule ahead.
Wednesday, October 1
Saturday, October 4
Thursday, October 8
Sunday, October 12
Thursday, October 16
03:00 PM: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Wednesday, October 22
Saturday, October 25
