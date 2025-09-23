Huge Blow for Australia As Star Player Ruled Out of Women’s World Cup 2025, All-Rounder Named As Replacement

She picked up the injury while fielding in Australia’s final ODI against India on Saturday.

Grace Harris will miss her chance to make her ODI World Cup debut after being ruled out of Australia’s squad due to a calf injury.

Grace Harris Ruled Out of Women’s World Cup 2025, Heather Graham Announced as Replacement

The all-rounder Grace Harris picked up the injury while fielding in Australia’s final ODI against India on Saturday. That match saw Australia clinch the series 2-1 in a high-scoring contest.

Harris had been included in the series squad but did not play the first two ODIs. She was called up for the final game in Delhi after Sutherland withdrew with hip soreness. She will now return home to focus on recovery ahead of the Weber WBBL starting November 9.

Heather will take Harris’ spot in Australia’s 15-player World Cup squad. Graham will join the team in India after playing Western Australia’s first two matches in the Women’s National Cricket League this Wednesday and Friday.

Updated Squad of Australia for Women’s World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Grace Harris Shines in Women’s T20 Blast and The Hundred

Harris was part of the 2022 ODI World Cup squad but did not play a single match. Despite limited appearances in ODIs, she earned her place in the 2025 tournament thanks to a strong showing in different leagues.

She was a key performer for Surrey in the T20 Blast, scoring 338 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 156, including an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls in the final. Harris continued her form in the Women’s Hundred, hitting 214 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 174 for London Spirit.

The Australian squad is having a four-day rest in Bengaluru this week to recover before their warm-up match against England on Sunday.

Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, and Darcie Brown all missed the last ODI due to minor injuries, with the team’s medical staff taking a careful approach because of the hectic schedule ahead.

Australia Schedule for Women’s World Cup 2025

Wednesday, October 1

03:00 PM: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Saturday, October 4

03:00 PM: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Thursday, October 8

03:00 PM: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sunday, October 12

03:00 PM: India Women vs Australia Women at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Thursday, October 16

03:00 PM: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Wednesday, October 22

03:00 PM: Australia Women vs England Women at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Saturday, October 25

03:00 PM: Australia Women vs South Africa Women at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

