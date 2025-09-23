News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Huge Blow for Australia As Star Player Grace Harris Ruled Out of Women’s World Cup 2025, All-Rounder Heather Graham Named As Replacement
news

Huge Blow for Australia As Star Player Ruled Out of Women’s World Cup 2025, All-Rounder Named As Replacement

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 23, 2025
3 min read

She picked up the injury while fielding in Australia’s final ODI against India on Saturday.

Huge Blow for Australia As Star Player Grace Harris Ruled Out of Women’s World Cup 2025, All-Rounder Heather Graham Named As Replacement

Grace Harris will miss her chance to make her ODI World Cup debut after being ruled out of Australia’s squad due to a calf injury.

Grace Harris Ruled Out of Women’s World Cup 2025, Heather Graham Announced as Replacement

The all-rounder Grace Harris picked up the injury while fielding in Australia’s final ODI against India on Saturday. That match saw Australia clinch the series 2-1 in a high-scoring contest.

Harris had been included in the series squad but did not play the first two ODIs. She was called up for the final game in Delhi after Sutherland withdrew with hip soreness. She will now return home to focus on recovery ahead of the Weber WBBL starting November 9.

Heather will take Harris’ spot in Australia’s 15-player World Cup squad. Graham will join the team in India after playing Western Australia’s first two matches in the Women’s National Cricket League this Wednesday and Friday.

Updated Squad of Australia for Women’s World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Grace Harris Shines in Women’s T20 Blast and The Hundred

Harris was part of the 2022 ODI World Cup squad but did not play a single match. Despite limited appearances in ODIs, she earned her place in the 2025 tournament thanks to a strong showing in different leagues.

She was a key performer for Surrey in the T20 Blast, scoring 338 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 156, including an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls in the final. Harris continued her form in the Women’s Hundred, hitting 214 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 174 for London Spirit.

The Australian squad is having a four-day rest in Bengaluru this week to recover before their warm-up match against England on Sunday.

Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, and Darcie Brown all missed the last ODI due to minor injuries, with the team’s medical staff taking a careful approach because of the hectic schedule ahead.

Australia Schedule for Women’s World Cup 2025

Wednesday, October 1

  • 03:00 PM: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Saturday, October 4

  • 03:00 PM: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Thursday, October 8

  • 03:00 PM: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sunday, October 12

  • 03:00 PM: India Women vs Australia Women at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Thursday, October 16

03:00 PM: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Wednesday, October 22

  • 03:00 PM: Australia Women vs England Women at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Saturday, October 25

  • 03:00 PM: Australia Women vs South Africa Women at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Australia
grace harris
Heather Graham
Women's World Cup 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

Litton Das Bangladesh vs India Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Uncertain For Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash vs India

2:12 pm
Disha Asrani
Brendan Doggett Ashes 2025 Australia

Brendan Doggett Set to Fill In the Pat Cummins Hole When Required During Ashes 2025

He earned his maiden Test call-up in 2018.
9:04 am
Aditya Ighe
West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Opens Up On Missing Women's World Cup 2025, Draws Blueprint to Improve ODI Side

West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Opens Up On Missing Women’s World Cup 2025, Draws Blueprint to Improve ODI Side

This is the first time in 25 years that the West Indies team has failed to appear in the Women's ODI World Cup.
10:25 pm
Sreejita Sen
Devdutt Padikkal Nitish Kumar Reddy India IND vs WI

Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy Expected In India Test Squad For West Indies Home Series

The two-match series will commence on October 2.
9:34 pm
Aditya Ighe
Sahibzada Farhan Opens Up About His Celebration Against India In Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

Sahibzada Farhan Opens Up About His Celebration Against India In Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

He scored a crucial 58 in Pakistan's first Super 4s clash.
6:09 pm
Amogh Bodas
Abhishek Sharma Ravichandran Ashwin Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK

‘Take That in Writing’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Feels This Is Just Beginning for Abhishek Sharma Era

He is currently leading the most runs chart in Asia Cup 2025.
5:34 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.