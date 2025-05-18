‘I Have Selective Memory’: Karun Nair Speaks Of Forgetting Pain Of India Axe After India ‘A’ Call-up For England Tour

Karun Nair was in stunning form for Vidarbha in the 2024-25 season

Karun Nair has put himself in the spotlight of the national selectors after eight long years with his stunning performances in the domestic circuit.

His selection for the India ‘A’ tour of England has made it look like a fairytale as he had the numbers to back his selection.

His jaw-dropping average of 389 in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy which consisted of 779 runs from five hundreds and a fifty put Vidarbha in the final of the tournament. In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Nair continued his sublime form with four hundreds and two fifties as he amassed 863 runs in Vidarbha’s title-winning campaign.

Karun Nair’s painful journey back to India ‘A’

In an interview with Sportskeeda after his selection to the India ‘A’ side, Nair spoke about how he had to selectively forget his pain of being discarded by the national team before clawing his way back.

Nair scored a stunning 303 not out against England in Chennai in just his third match but was axed after playing three more Tests between 2016 and 2017.

It took multiple heartbreaks of being axed by his state team Karnataka and finding his place at Vidarbha.

When asked about his fond memories of playing international cricket, Nair didn’t have many to list.

“First of all, it’s been a long time. I have selective memory; I tend to remember things…I don’t know how to differentiate them. But if I think back, I would say that I bottled up the disappointment of not playing after scoring 300 and all of that. You have those little disappointments which you are not able to share with people,” Nair said.

“I also wasn’t as open as I am today. Otherwise, there’s nothing else. I always wanted to make sure I got better every day and got back into the team. That’s all I have been trying for the last few years,” he added.

Nair focused only on the next game

Nair’s monstrous form in the domestic competitions put him in the limelight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 where he is playing for Delhi Capitals. The 35-year-old has managed to score 154 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 175.

Despite the new development, Nair is only focused on the next game against Gujarat Titans.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s a proud feeling. But at the same time, you need to keep a level head and focus on what your job is for the next day or the next game. It’s really nice to get this kind of attention – I feel very fortunate and blessed – but my full focus is on the next match,” he said.

