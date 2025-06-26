‘I Wasn’t Comfortable’ – Rohit Sharma Speaks About Virat Kohli’s Match-winning 76 Under Pressure In 2024 T20 World Cup Final

India won the final in Bridgetown by 7 runs

Rohit Sharma revealed that he was extremely nervous during the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown after India lost three quick wickets before Virat Kohli set things back on track with a match-winning 76 off 59 balls.

India lost the wickets of Rohit (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) and were reduced to 34/3 in 4.3 overs before Kohli added 72 runs off just 54 balls with Axar Patel to help India post 176/7 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube’s late 27 off 16 balls also helped India post a competitive total.

Rohit Sharma hails Virat Kohli’s knock in 2024 T20 World Cup final

Despite being reduced to 106/4 in 12.3 overs, the duo of Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls) and David Miller (21 off 17 balls) turned the tide on the Indians with a quickfire partnership of 45 runs in just 22 balls.

After Hardik Pandya removed Klaasen in the 17th over, Miller looked to seal the title for South Africa but Suryakumar miraculously pulled off a blinder on the boundary rope to put India back in the game.

Pandya came back for the final over and successfully defended 16 runs as India won the match by seven runs to lift their second T20 World Cup crown.

Rohit, who retired from T20Is along with Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja immediately after that final, hailed Kohli’s innings under immense pressure. The former T20I and Test skipper also remembered the tension in the dressing room after India lost three top-order wickets in the span of 17 balls.

“I was panicking. I wasn’t comfortable. I thought we’d let them into the game,” Rohit recalled during an interview with JioCinema.

“The experience of playing for India for so many years helps. You can control your emotions, control your thoughts, and stay in the moment. I’m sure he (Kohli) was thinking the same: ‘Today is the day I need to be focused.’ And he played a brilliant innings. After losing those three wickets up front, there were obviously a lot of nerves in the dressing room,” he added.

Rohit also praises Axar Patel’s contribution

Rohit was also full of praise for Axar’s innings which dug India out of the trenches. The former skipper also spoke about a repeat of the heartbreak just a few months before that when India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia at home.

“Not many people talk about Axar’s knock, but it was the game-changer,” Rohit said while hailing Kohli’s level-headed half-century.

Rohit then went on to guide India to the 2025 Champions Trophy victory in Dubai. Kohli and Rohit both announced retirement from Test cricket recently.

