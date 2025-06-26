News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
rohit sharma virt kohli 2024 t20 world cup final ind vs sa
news

‘I Wasn’t Comfortable’ – Rohit Sharma Speaks About Virat Kohli’s Match-winning 76 Under Pressure In 2024 T20 World Cup Final

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 26, 2025
3 min read

India won the final in Bridgetown by 7 runs

rohit sharma virt kohli 2024 t20 world cup final ind vs sa

Rohit Sharma revealed that he was extremely nervous during the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown after India lost three quick wickets before Virat Kohli set things back on track with a match-winning 76 off 59 balls.

India lost the wickets of Rohit (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) and were reduced to 34/3 in 4.3 overs before Kohli added 72 runs off just 54 balls with Axar Patel to help India post 176/7 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube’s late 27 off 16 balls also helped India post a competitive total.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup
Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Alembic Warriors ALW

47/3

Diamond Dazzlers DID

46/5

Alembic Warriors won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Diamond Dazzlers DID

38/7

Ami Super Avengers ASA

65/3

Ami Super Avengers beat Diamond Dazzlers by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
A4 Power Strikers APS

37/5

Alembic Warriors ALW

39/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

5/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Diamond Dazzlers DID

A4 Power Strikers APS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
Shrachi Rarh Tigers SRTS

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards RAMW

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers LSKT

76/4

Servotech Siliguri Strikers SESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Murshidabad Kueens Womens MK-W

29/1

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Womens SSS-W

45/4

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Shrachi Rarh Tigers Womens SRT-W

77/6

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

3/1

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
KCC Lions KCCL

113/5

FinCC Gladiators FCCG

112/6

KCC Lions won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
KCC Lions KCCL

112/5

Oulu CC OCC

115/3

Oulu CC beat KCC Lions by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
Vantaa Vipers VTV

158/8

Oulu CC OCC

38/0

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 05:45 PM IST
FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Vantaa Vipers VTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

138/8

Munster Reds MUR

3/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Team TGS TGS

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:15 AM IST
YSSC YSS

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Team TGS TGS

Gulf Cable GUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Seattle Orcas SOR

144/10

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

176/8

San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
England Women A ENGA-W

94/3

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

111/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

112/2

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Black Eagle SAP BES

134/8

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

138/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Pakyong XI PYXI

Avengers C C AVECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal North Brothers RNB

Yuksom Capitals YUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Saint George
Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies Academy WIA

Sri Lanka Emerging SLEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings

Rohit Sharma hails Virat Kohli’s knock in 2024 T20 World Cup final

Despite being reduced to 106/4 in 12.3 overs, the duo of Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls) and David Miller (21 off 17 balls) turned the tide on the Indians with a quickfire partnership of 45 runs in just 22 balls.

After Hardik Pandya removed Klaasen in the 17th over, Miller looked to seal the title for South Africa but Suryakumar miraculously pulled off a blinder on the boundary rope to put India back in the game.

ALSO READ:

Pandya came back for the final over and successfully defended 16 runs as India won the match by seven runs to lift their second T20 World Cup crown.

Rohit, who retired from T20Is along with Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja immediately after that final, hailed Kohli’s innings under immense pressure. The former T20I and Test skipper also remembered the tension in the dressing room after India lost three top-order wickets in the span of 17 balls.

“I was panicking. I wasn’t comfortable. I thought we’d let them into the game,” Rohit recalled during an interview with JioCinema.

“The experience of playing for India for so many years helps. You can control your emotions, control your thoughts, and stay in the moment. I’m sure he (Kohli) was thinking the same: ‘Today is the day I need to be focused.’ And he played a brilliant innings. After losing those three wickets up front, there were obviously a lot of nerves in the dressing room,” he added.

Rohit also praises Axar Patel’s contribution

Rohit was also full of praise for Axar’s innings which dug India out of the trenches. The former skipper also spoke about a repeat of the heartbreak just a few months before that when India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia at home.

“Not many people talk about Axar’s knock, but it was the game-changer,” Rohit said while hailing Kohli’s level-headed half-century.

Rohit then went on to guide India to the 2025 Champions Trophy victory in Dubai. Kohli and Rohit both announced retirement from Test cricket recently.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

2024 T20 World Cup
India
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Why Are Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs Not in South Africa Playing XI For 1st Test vs Zimbabwe? 

Why Are Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs Not in South Africa Playing XI For 1st Test vs Zimbabwe? 

South Africa have never lost to Zimbabwe in the longest format of the game.
5:05 pm
Amogh Bodas
kkr-star-bowler-anrich-nortje-set-to-be-released-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction-after-persistent-injury-concerns

KKR Star Bowler Set To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction After Persistent Injury Concerns

He played just two matches for KKR in IPL 2025.
4:51 pm
Vishnu PN
7 Rule Changes Implemented by ICC in Updated Playing Conditions Effective From July 2

7 Rule Changes Implemented by ICC in Updated Playing Conditions Effective From July 2

The updated set of rules include an update on the mandatory ball change in the case of saliva and a stop clock in Test matches.
3:48 pm
Amogh Bodas
Gujarat Titans Star Gerald Coetzee Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Gujarat Titans Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took 3 wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs.
3:32 pm
Sagar Paul
india test team eng vs ind 1st test headingley

Former India Players Differ On Dropping Players But Suggest THIS Player’s Selection For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India are trailing 0-1 in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
3:20 pm
Samarnath Soory
Brandon King debut cap WI vs AUS 1st Test

Brandon King Joins Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina in Unique List After Test Debut During WI vs AUS 1st Test

3:59 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.