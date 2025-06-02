ICC Announces Four India Stadiums to Host Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Matches

News
news

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 3 min read

India will host the Women's ODI World Cup starting on September 30.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released four venues that will host the matches of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Though the full schedule has not been announced by the ICC yet, Pakistan are set to play all their fixtures in Colombo. Previously, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to adopt the hybrid model, following India’s rejection of playing the Champions Trophy 2025 in their neighbouring country.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Venues

Four India stadiums, including M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, ACA in Guwahati, Holkar in Indore and ACA-VDCA in Visakhapatnam, will host the mega-event fixtures. The opening match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which will involve the hosts, India, will be played in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Later, Bengaluru will also host the second semi-final on October 30. The first semi-final will take place in Guwahati or Colombo. However, the final will be played in Bengaluru or Colombo depending on Pakistan’s appearance in it.

Previously, New Chandigarh was in contention to host the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 matches. However, according to an ESPN Cricinfo report, they dropped that stadium from the venue list of this mega-ICC event, as India is yet to play an international fixture on that ground.

After hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2016, India will be hosting another WC this year. Previously, the 50-over WC was also hosted by India in 2013. It will be played in the same format as in 2022. All the teams will play each other in a round-robin format and the top four will make it to the knockouts. 31 matches will be played in the league stage of the tournament.

Other than the hosts India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka qualified directly for this mega ICC event. Pakistan and Bangladesh qualified for the tournament by competing in the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore earlier this year. Notably, West Indies failed to qualify for this 50-over WC after missing out on net run rate to Bangladesh.

Lord’s will host Women’s T20 WC 2026 final

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted by England. The tournament will commence on June 12 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Lord’s Stadium will host the final on July 5. The semi-finals will take place played at The Oval on June 30 and July 2. The 20-over WC will feature 12 teams for the first time. Earlier, the tournament used to include 10 sides for the title quest.

